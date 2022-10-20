|
20.10.2022 21:59:11
EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE examines acquisition of several targets
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Bitcoin Group SE examines acquisition of several targets
Herford, 20 October 2022 - With reference to rumours in the market, Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) announces that it is in takeover negotiations with several potential targets. The targets are deposit-taking/credit institutions from the German region. Among the targets is Bankhaus von der Heydt, Munich.
Currently, all potential acquisition activities are in an ongoing review process, where various legal, regulatory and financial issues still need to be assessed.
Investor Relations Contact:
20-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Nordstrasse 14
|32051 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2022@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1468317
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1468317 20-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
