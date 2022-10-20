20.10.2022 21:59:11

EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE examines acquisition of several targets

Herford, 20 October 2022 - With reference to rumours in the market, Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) announces that it is in takeover negotiations with several potential targets. The targets are deposit-taking/credit institutions from the German region. Among the targets is Bankhaus von der Heydt, Munich.

Currently, all potential acquisition activities are in an ongoing review process, where various legal, regulatory and financial issues still need to be assessed.


