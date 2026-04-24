EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE: Supervisory Board appoints Anton Langbroek to the Management Board – Michael Nowak steps down

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Bitcoin Group SE: Supervisory Board appoints Anton Langbroek to the Management Board – Michael Nowak steps down



24-Apr-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST

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Bitcoin Group SE: Supervisory Board appoints Anton Langbroek to the Management Board – Michael Nowak steps down



Herford, 24 April 2026 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) announces a change to its Management Board.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Anton Langbroek as a member of the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE, effective 1 May 2026. He succeeds Mr. Michael Nowak, who is stepping down from his position at his own request as of 30 April 2026.

Mr. Langbroek will serve on the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE in addition to his role as a member of the Management Board of the subsidiary futurum bank AG.

The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Nowak for his many years of successful service. During his tenure, he has played a key role in shaping the strategic and operational development of Bitcoin Group SE.

With Mr. Langbroek, Bitcoin Group SE gains an experienced manager with extensive expertise in the areas of digital business models and capital markets.



Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Luisenstraße 4

32051 Herford

E-Mail: ir2025@bitcoingroup.com

Telefon: +49.5221.69435.20

Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com



Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de