Bitcoin Group Aktie

Bitcoin Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1TNV9 / ISIN: DE000A1TNV91

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.04.2026 09:04:43

EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE: Supervisory Board appoints Anton Langbroek to the Management Board – Michael Nowak steps down

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Bitcoin Group SE: Supervisory Board appoints Anton Langbroek to the Management Board – Michael Nowak steps down

24-Apr-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE: Supervisory Board appoints Anton Langbroek to the Management Board – Michael Nowak steps down


Herford, 24 April 2026 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) announces a change to its Management Board.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Anton Langbroek as a member of the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE, effective 1 May 2026. He succeeds Mr. Michael Nowak, who is stepping down from his position at his own request as of 30 April 2026.

Mr. Langbroek will serve on the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE in addition to his role as a member of the Management Board of the subsidiary futurum bank AG.

The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Nowak for his many years of successful service. During his tenure, he has played a key role in shaping the strategic and operational development of Bitcoin Group SE.

With Mr. Langbroek, Bitcoin Group SE gains an experienced manager with extensive expertise in the areas of digital business models and capital markets.
 

Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Luisenstraße 4
32051 Herford
E-Mail: ir2025@bitcoingroup.com
Telefon: +49.5221.69435.20
Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25
Website: www.bitcoingroup.com


Investor Relations Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Luisenstr. 4
32052 Herford
Germany
Phone: +49.5221.69435.20
Fax: +49.5221.69435.25
E-mail: ir2025@bitcoingroup.com
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
WKN: A1TNV9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2314330

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2314330  24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bitcoin Group SE

mehr Nachrichten