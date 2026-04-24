Bitcoin Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNV9 / ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
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24.04.2026 09:04:43
EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE: Supervisory Board appoints Anton Langbroek to the Management Board – Michael Nowak steps down
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Bitcoin Group SE: Supervisory Board appoints Anton Langbroek to the Management Board – Michael Nowak steps down
The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Anton Langbroek as a member of the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE, effective 1 May 2026. He succeeds Mr. Michael Nowak, who is stepping down from his position at his own request as of 30 April 2026.
Mr. Langbroek will serve on the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE in addition to his role as a member of the Management Board of the subsidiary futurum bank AG.
The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Nowak for his many years of successful service. During his tenure, he has played a key role in shaping the strategic and operational development of Bitcoin Group SE.
With Mr. Langbroek, Bitcoin Group SE gains an experienced manager with extensive expertise in the areas of digital business models and capital markets.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Luisenstr. 4
|32052 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2025@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2314330
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2314330 24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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