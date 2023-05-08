Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023

EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE withdraws from acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt

08-May-2023
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herford, May 08, 2023 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) is no longer pursuing the acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt announced in the ad hoc announcement of December 12, 2022. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board today decided to exercise the right of withdrawal agreed in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). After a thorough review, the Management Board has come to the conclusion that a takeover of Bankhaus von der Heydt is not value-creating for Bitcoin Group SE and its shareholders.

 

 

Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
E-mail: ir2023@bitcoingroup.com
Phone: +49.5221.69435.20
Fax: +49.5221.69435.25
Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

 

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49.89.1250903-30
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de

 



Language: English
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
WKN: A1TNV9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
