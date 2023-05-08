EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE withdraws from acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bitcoin Group SE withdraws from acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt



Bitcoin Group SE withdraws from acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt Herford, May 08, 2023 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) is no longer pursuing the acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt announced in the ad hoc announcement of December 12, 2022. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board today decided to exercise the right of withdrawal agreed in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). After a thorough review, the Management Board has come to the conclusion that a takeover of Bankhaus von der Heydt is not value-creating for Bitcoin Group SE and its shareholders. Contact: Bitcoin Group SE

Marco Bodewein

Nordstrasse 14

32051 Herford

E-mail: ir2023@bitcoingroup.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Fax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com Investor Relations Contact: CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49.89.1250903-30

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de



