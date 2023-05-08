|
08.05.2023 22:30:48
EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE withdraws from acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bitcoin Group SE withdraws from acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt
Herford, May 08, 2023 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) is no longer pursuing the acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt announced in the ad hoc announcement of December 12, 2022. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board today decided to exercise the right of withdrawal agreed in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). After a thorough review, the Management Board has come to the conclusion that a takeover of Bankhaus von der Heydt is not value-creating for Bitcoin Group SE and its shareholders.
