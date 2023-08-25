25.08.2023 17:16:25

EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Change in the Management Board Tobias Hoffmann-Becking asks for early termination of his Management Board mandate

EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Blue Cap AG: Change in the Management Board Tobias Hoffmann-Becking asks for early termination of his Management Board mandate

25-Aug-2023 / 17:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, August 25, 2023 - Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap") announces that Mr. Tobias Hoffmann-Becking, CEO, has asked the company's Supervisory Board to end his Management Board mandate early for personal reasons. He will still be available to the company for an orderly handover for the benefit of the company. The Supervisory Board has already begun the search for a successor.

 

Contact
Blue Cap AG
Lisa Marie Schraml
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 (0)152 22617308
lschraml@blue-cap.de

About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies from the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. The holdings are headquartered in the DACH region, generate sales of between EUR 30 and 80 million and have a sound core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in eight companies in the adhesives technology & coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursues its own growth strategy. The Group currently employs around 1,400 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock exchange symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de



End of Inside Information

25-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Blue Cap AG
Ludwigstraße 11
80539 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89-288 909 24
Fax: +49 89 288 909 19
E-mail: ir@blue-cap.de
Internet: www.blue-cap.de
ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1
WKN: A0JM2M
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1712101

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1712101  25-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712101&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Blue Cap AGmehr Nachrichten