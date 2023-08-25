|
25.08.2023 17:16:25
EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Change in the Management Board Tobias Hoffmann-Becking asks for early termination of his Management Board mandate
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, August 25, 2023 - Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap") announces that Mr. Tobias Hoffmann-Becking, CEO, has asked the company's Supervisory Board to end his Management Board mandate early for personal reasons. He will still be available to the company for an orderly handover for the benefit of the company. The Supervisory Board has already begun the search for a successor.
