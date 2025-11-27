EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Major Shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. Publishes Offer to Its Shareholders to Exchange Shares of Blue Cap AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Blue Cap AG: Major Shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. Publishes Offer to Its Shareholders to Exchange Shares of Blue Cap AG



27-Nov-2025 / 16:37 CET/CEST

Munich, 27 November 2025 – PartnerFonds AG i.L. (“PartnerFonds”) has published the previously announced offer to its shareholders to exchange their PartnerFonds shares for shares of Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) currently held by PartnerFonds. In this context, PartnerFonds informed the Management Board of Blue Cap today about the terms and conditions of the share exchange offer.

Under the terms of this offer, PartnerFonds is offering its shareholders the opportunity to exchange their PartnerFonds shares for Blue Cap shares held by PartnerFonds. The Blue Cap share has been assigned a fair market value of EUR 26.36 per share. This represents a premium of 40.2% to the closing price in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 26, 2025. The acceptance period for the exchange offer expires on December 12, 2025.

PartnerFonds currently holds 27.1% of Blue Cap’s registered share capital. The exchange offer has the potential to significantly change Blue Cap’s shareholder structure and substantially reduce PartnerFonds’ ownership stake in Blue Cap.

Blue Cap’s other long-term anchor shareholders hold the following interests in the company’s share capital:

JotWe GmbH: 15.2%

Kreissparkasse Biberach: 13.6%

Schüchl GmbH: 10.5%

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company founded in 2006 and listed on the capital markets. The company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports them throughout their entrepreneurial development with the objective of realizing value through a profitable exit. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and operate with sustainably stable core businesses. Blue Cap typically holds majority stakes in five portfolio companies across the plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 550 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale segment in Frankfurt and m:access in Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E)). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs

Tel. +49 89 288909-0

ir@blue-cap.de