13.12.2022

EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. sells part of its share package

Blue Cap AG: Major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. sells part of its share package

Munich, 13 December 2022 PartnerFonds AG i.L. today informed the Management Board of Blue Cap AG that it has sold 660,000 of the 1,842,500 shares it previously held in Blue Cap AG to a private investor, with effect as of December 13, 2022. As a result, the proportion of Blue Cap AGs share capital held by PartnerFonds AG i.L. amounts to 26.9%. The new shareholders proportion is 15.01%.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies in the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. These are headquartered in the DACH region, typically generate revenue of between 30 and 80 million euros and have an intact core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in nine companies in the adhesives technology & coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursue their own growth strategies. The group currently employs around 1,300 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock exchange symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG
Lisa Marie Schraml
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 89 288909-24
lschraml@blue-cap.de

 

