EQS-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2022/2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2022/2023 financial year



21-Aug-2023 / 11:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



In financial year 2022/2023, the lifting of restrictions affecting Borussia Dortmund's business model that had been imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic led to an improvement in Borussia Dortmund's consolidated total operating proceeds by EUR 58.5 million (+12.8%) to EUR 515.4 million and its consolidated revenue by EUR 66.6 million (+18.9%) to EUR 418.2 million. In financial year 2022/2023, consolidated net profit/loss improved by EUR 41.5 million to EUR 9.6 million.



In the 2022/2023 financial year (1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated revenue of EUR 418.2 million (previous year: EUR 351.6 million). Consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) amounted to EUR 515.4 million (previous year: EUR 456.9 million).



In the financial year ended, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 9.6 million (previous year: loss of EUR 31.9 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 10.8 million (previous year: EUR -30.2 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 123.2 million (previous year: EUR 83.8 million).



Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 418.2 million (previous year: EUR 351.6 million), of which EUR 43.5 million (previous year: EUR 22.7 million) in income from match operations, EUR 157.5 million (previous year: EUR 145.1 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 142.3 million (previous year: EUR 126.1 million) in advertising income, EUR 41.5 million (previous year: EUR 26.0 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income, and EUR 33.4 million (previous year: EUR 31.8 million) in merchandising income.



Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 72.5 million (previous year: EUR 62.9 million).



The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 5.0 million from EUR 231.2 million to EUR 236.2 million in the financial year ended. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group declined by EUR 3.5 million from EUR 109.8 million to EUR 106.3 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 11.6 million year on year from EUR 102.4 million to EUR 114.0 million.



The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 1.9 million from EUR -4.2 million to EUR -6.1 million.



The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).



In the separate financial statements of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), the Company reported a net profit for the year of EUR 9.1 million. In light of the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and the earnings situation, it is not possible to propose a dividend distribution to the Annual General Meeting.

Dortmund, 21 August 2023



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

At 11:30 a.m. today in Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference on the preliminary figures for the 2022/2023 financial year, which can be live-streamed online at https://aktie.bvb.de/eng.

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



End of Inside Information

21-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

