EQS-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2025/2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2025/2026 financial year



04-May-2026 / 13:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The cumulative figures for the first three quarters (period from 1 July 2025 to 31 March 2026) are as follows:



Consolidated earnings after taxes (net profit/loss) amounted to EUR 5.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 12.9 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 9.0 million (prior-year period: EUR 14.5 million). The decline in these earnings figures is due mainly to the team's elimination from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and the resulting loss of projected revenue and earnings potential from that competition.



Borussia Dortmund saw its consolidated revenue decline by EUR 21.9 million, or 5.6%, to EUR 371.4 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 393.3 million), of which EUR 44.4 million (prior-year period: EUR 45.7 million) in income from match operations, EUR 114.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 113.6 million) in advertising income, EUR 151.4 million (prior-year period: EUR 162.7 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 28.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 32.9 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 31.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 38.4 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.



Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 443.9 million in this period (prior-year period: EUR 453.9 million).



Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 55.1 million (prior-year period: EUR 34.8 million), an increase of EUR 20.3 million.



Cumulative personnel expenses decreased to EUR 197.6 million (prior-year period: EUR 199.1 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 116.3 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 123.7 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 94.1 million (prior-year period: EUR 88.3 million).



Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in this period amounted to EUR 84.6 million (prior-year period: EUR 73.4 million). The cumulative financial result declined to EUR -0.5 million (prior-year period: EUR -0.3 million); the net tax expense amounted to EUR 3.1 million (prior-year period: expense of EUR 1.6 million).



The preliminary figures for the third quarter of the financial year (period from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026) are as follows:



Consolidated earnings after taxes (net profit/loss) amounted to EUR -12.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 5.2 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -14.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 5.7 million).



Borussia Dortmund's consolidated revenue declined by EUR 23.9 million, or 16.1%, to EUR 124.9 million in the third quarter (prior-year quarter: EUR 148.8 million), of which EUR 19.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 20.3 million) in income from match operations, EUR 39.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 40.6 million) in advertising income, EUR 46.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 64.4 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 8.3 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 9.8 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 10.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 13.7 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.



Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 127.3 million in this period (prior-year quarter: EUR 172.0 million).



Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 0.2 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 12.6 million).



Personnel expenses decreased to EUR 68.3 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 81.0 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 37.4 million in the third quarter (prior-year quarter: EUR 43.2 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 12.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 29.6 million). Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in this period amounted to EUR 26.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 23.9 million).



The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).



The full Q3 2025/2026 quarterly statement will be available for download from 15 May 2026 under "Publications" at https://aktie.bvb.de/en/.



Dortmund, 4th May 2026



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



End of Inside Information

04-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News