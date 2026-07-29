EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG Appoints Dr. Sven K. Weber as New Chairman of the Executive Board, Effective October 1, 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

BRAIN Biotech AG Appoints Dr. Sven K. Weber as New Chairman of the Executive Board, Effective October 1, 2026



29-Jul-2026 / 14:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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BRAIN Biotech AG Appoints Dr. Sven K. Weber as New Chairman of the Executive Board, Effective October 1, 2026

Zwingenberg, Germany, July 29, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “BRAIN” or “Company”) announces that the Company’s Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Sven K. Weber as the new Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO) for a three-year term effective October 1, 2026. Dr. Weber (44) has held various management positions at BASF SE since 2011. Dr. Weber will succeed Adriaan Moelker, who is retiring as scheduled after more than six years as CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG.



Notifying person:

Martina Schuster

BRAIN Biotech AG

– Investor Relations –

Darmstädter Str. 34-36

64673 Zwingenberg

Deutschland

www.brain-biotech-group.com

Investor Relations Office

Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0

Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11

E-Mail: ir@brainbio.com

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities of the company for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company.