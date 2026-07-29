BRAIN Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: 520394 / ISIN: DE0005203947
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29.07.2026 14:19:04
EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG Appoints Dr. Sven K. Weber as New Chairman of the Executive Board, Effective October 1, 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Zwingenberg, Germany, July 29, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “BRAIN” or “Company”) announces that the Company’s Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Sven K. Weber as the new Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO) for a three-year term effective October 1, 2026. Dr. Weber (44) has held various management positions at BASF SE since 2011. Dr. Weber will succeed Adriaan Moelker, who is retiring as scheduled after more than six years as CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG.
Notifying person:
Martina Schuster
Deutschland
www.brain-biotech-group.com
Investor Relations Office
Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0
Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11
E-Mail: ir@brainbio.com
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This announcement may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities of the company for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company.
End of Inside Information
29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
|E-mail:
|ir@brainbio.com
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
|WKN:
|520394
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107
|EQS News ID:
|2373592
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2373592 29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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