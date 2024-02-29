|
EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG: Issuance of EUR 5 million convertible bond with exclusion of subscription rights
BRAIN Biotech AG: issuance of EUR 5 million convertible bond with exclusion of subscription rights
Zwingenberg, Germany, 29 February 2024 – Today, the management board of BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “Company”) has resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board of the same day, to issue convertible bonds in the total nominal amount of EUR 5 million, making partial use of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 8 March 2023. The subscription rights of the Company’s existing shareholders have been excluded. Only MP Beteiligungs-GmbH was admitted to subscribe for and underwrite the convertible bonds.
The convertible bonds with a denomination of EUR 1,000 each will be issued presumably on 5 March 2024 at 100% of the nominal amount.
The convertible bonds will bear interest at a rate of 6.52% p.a. on the nominal amount. They are due for repayment at the nominal amount on 5 September 2026 unless they have been converted or repaid before.
The initial conversion price of EUR 5.04 was set with a conversion premium of 27% above the reference share price of EUR 3.97, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the last three trading days.
It is not planned to admit or include the convertible bonds for trading on a stock exchange.
The Company intends to use the net issue proceeds for general corporate financing.
Notifying person:
Martina Schuster
BRAIN Biotech AG
– Investor Relations –
Darmstädter Str. 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Deutschland
www.brain-biotech.com
Investor Relations Office
Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0
Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11
E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com
