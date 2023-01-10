EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG: prioritizing development of therapeutic applications of the Akribion Genomics technology platform (genome-editing)

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

BRAIN Biotech AG: prioritizing development of therapeutic applications of the Akribion Genomics technology platform (genome-editing)



10-Jan-2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BRAIN Biotech AG: prioritizing development of therapeutic applications of the Akribion Genomics technology platform (genome-editing) Zwingenberg, Germany

January 10th, 2023 BRAIN Biotech AG (BRAIN) announces that at the Supervisory Board meeting held today, the Executive Management Board of the company with the consent of the Supervisory Board decided to prioritize the development of therapeutic applications of the genome editing activities bundled under the brand name Akribion Genomics, this includes potential applications in oncology. The mode of action of the BRAIN nucleases selected for this purpose allows both the targeted enrichment and depletion by selective destruction of cells. This may open up fields of application in the area of therapeutics with considerable market potential. Akribion Genomics is currently establishing a partner network for the further development of this platform technology in therapeutic, diagnostic and industrial fields of application.

Notifying person:



Martina Schuster, Investor Relations



BRAIN Biotech AG

Darmstädter Str. 34-36, 64673 Zwingenberg, Germany

www.brain-biotech.com



Investor Relations Office

Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0

Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11

E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About BRAIN Biotech BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European industrial biotechnology specialist with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solutions provider the company supports the biologization of industries with bio-based products and processes. From contract R&D with industrial partners to advancing own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products, BRAINs broad cutting-edge biotech expertise and its agile teams are key to success. - BRAIN Biotech AG, Germany, is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group, distributing specialty B2B products like enzymes or bioactive natural products. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in Continental Europe, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological solution competency complete the value chain within the group. - As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and to actively advance common societal goals. BRAIN Biotech´s products and services target at least five of the UN SDGs directly. - Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). 10-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

