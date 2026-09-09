BRAIN Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: 520394 / ISIN: DE0005203947
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09.09.2026 13:12:52
EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG Receives EUR 11.51 Million Major Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts/Other
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
BRAIN Biotech AG Receives EUR 11.51 Million Major Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma
Zwingenberg, Germany, September 09, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “BRAIN” or “Company”) receives another major milestone payment of EUR 11.51 million. The payment results from achieving a key development milestone for the investigational pharma compound deucrictibant. It is based on the royalty monetization contract with Royalty Pharma dated September 20, 2024. As a result of the clinical progress achieved, the probability of further future regulatory and commercial milestone payments from Royalty Pharma to BRAIN of up to EUR 96.65 million increases significantly. The higher economic attractiveness of the agreement, resulting from the substantially improved prospects of success of the program, leads to a reassessment of the liabilities arising from the monetization agreement with Royalty Pharma in accordance with IFRS 9. This valuation effect results in a one-time, non-cash charge to the financial result in the P&L for the fiscal year 2025/26 and may amount up to EUR 28 million. Over the entire term of the monetization agreement with Royalty Pharma, these initially negative accounting effects will, at a minimum, be fully offset. The Company continues to expect adjusted Group EBITDA around break-even in this financial year.
Notifying person:
Martina Schuster
www.brain-biotech-group.com
Investor Relations Office
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This announcement may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities of the company for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company.
End of Inside Information
09-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
|E-mail:
|ir@brainbio.com
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
|WKN:
|520394
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107
|EQS News ID:
|2396744
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2396744 09-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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