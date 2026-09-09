EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG Receives EUR 11.51 Million Major Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts/Other

BRAIN Biotech AG Receives EUR 11.51 Million Major Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma



09-Sep-2026 / 13:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





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BRAIN Biotech AG Receives EUR 11.51 Million Major Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma

Zwingenberg, Germany, September 09, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “BRAIN” or “Company”) receives another major milestone payment of EUR 11.51 million. The payment results from achieving a key development milestone for the investigational pharma compound deucrictibant. It is based on the royalty monetization contract with Royalty Pharma dated September 20, 2024. As a result of the clinical progress achieved, the probability of further future regulatory and commercial milestone payments from Royalty Pharma to BRAIN of up to EUR 96.65 million increases significantly. The higher economic attractiveness of the agreement, resulting from the substantially improved prospects of success of the program, leads to a reassessment of the liabilities arising from the monetization agreement with Royalty Pharma in accordance with IFRS 9. This valuation effect results in a one-time, non-cash charge to the financial result in the P&L for the fiscal year 2025/26 and may amount up to EUR 28 million. Over the entire term of the monetization agreement with Royalty Pharma, these initially negative accounting effects will, at a minimum, be fully offset. The Company continues to expect adjusted Group EBITDA around break-even in this financial year.

Notifying person:

Martina Schuster

BRAIN Biotech AG

– Investor Relations –

Darmstädter Str. 34-36

64673 Zwingenberg

Deutschland

www.brain-biotech-group.com

Investor Relations Office

Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0

Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11

E-Mail: ir@brainbio.com

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities of the company for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company.