EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG signs new Revolving Credit Facility with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement

BRAIN Biotech AG signs new Revolving Credit Facility with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH



13-Jul-2026 / 12:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





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BRAIN Biotech AG signs new Revolving Credit Facility with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH

Zwingenberg, Germany, July 13, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “BRAIN” or “Company”) has entered into an agreement with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH (MPBG) for a new revolving credit line of €9.0 million. The term ends on December 31, 2028. Interest on the loan amount drawn will be charged at a variable market-conform interest rate of 6-Month-Forward-Euribor plus 233 basis points per annum. This revolving credit line is intended for general corporate financing purposes and scheduled debt services.

Notifying person:

Martina Schuster

BRAIN Biotech AG

– Investor Relations –

Darmstädter Str. 34-36

64673 Zwingenberg

Deutschland



www.brain-biotech.com

Investor Relations Office

Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0

Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11

E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com



IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities of the company for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company.