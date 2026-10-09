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WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

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09.10.2026 21:17:53

EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Agenda topic four at extraordinary general meeting rejected

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other
Branicks Group AG: Agenda topic four at extraordinary general meeting rejected

09-Oct-2026 / 21:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Branicks Group AG: Agenda topic four at extraordinary general meeting rejected

Frankfurt am Main, 9 October 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3) informs: At today’s Annual General Meeting, the company did not adopt the management’s proposal regarding agenda item 4 (approval of consultancy agreements) by the required majority. In addition, supervisory board candidates Dr. Matthias Danne und Dr. Johannes Conradi state that they are not yet accepting their election to the Supervisory Board, but reserve the right to decline it. As a result, a key condition for the implementation of the restructuring concept announced in the ad hoc release dated 30 July 2026 has not been met. The Company is currently evaluating next steps and options. Should no solution be reached with the Company's key creditors, the Company's continued existence is at immediate risk. The Company will inform the capital market of further developments in a timely manner, in accordance with statutory obligations.

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

 



End of Inside Information

09-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, XS2388910270
WKN: A1X3XX, A3MP5C
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 52990044JL2ZPWONU738
EQS News ID: 2413682

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2413682  09-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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