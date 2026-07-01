EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG extends standstill agreements for promissory note loans maturing in March/April 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other

Branicks Group AG extends standstill agreements for promissory note loans maturing in March/April 2026



01-Jul-2026 / 11:22 CET/CEST

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Branicks Group AG extends standstill agreements for promissory note loans maturing in March/April 2026



Frankfurt am Main, 01 July 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) ("Branicks") today on a short-term basis extended the existing standstill agreement with the principal creditors of the promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026, with an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 87.0 million, until 27 July 2026.



The background to this is the current status of the negotiations with the creditors of the promissory note loans and the bondholders regarding the refinancing and restructuring, in particular of the financial liabilities maturing in 2026, for which a full extension of the maturity until the second half of 2030 is being pursued.

IR contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

Frankfurt am Main, 01 July 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) ("Branicks") today on a short-term basis extended the existing standstill agreement with the principal creditors of the promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026, with an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 87.0 million, until 27 July 2026.The background to this is the current status of the negotiations with the creditors of the promissory note loans and the bondholders regarding the refinancing and restructuring, in particular of the financial liabilities maturing in 2026, for which a full extension of the maturity until the second half of 2030 is being pursued.Jasmin DentzNeue Mainzer Straße 32-3660311 Frankfurt am Main, GermanyFon +49 69 9454858-1492



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