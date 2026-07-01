BRANICKS Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

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01.07.2026 11:22:04

EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG extends standstill agreements for promissory note loans maturing in March/April 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other
Branicks Group AG extends standstill agreements for promissory note loans maturing in March/April 2026

01-Jul-2026 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG extends standstill agreements for promissory note loans maturing in March/April 2026

Frankfurt am Main, 01 July 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) ("Branicks") today on a short-term basis extended the existing standstill agreement with the principal creditors of the promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026, with an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 87.0 million, until 27 July 2026.

The background to this is the current status of the negotiations with the creditors of the promissory note loans and the bondholders regarding the refinancing and restructuring, in particular of the financial liabilities maturing in 2026, for which a full extension of the maturity until the second half of 2030 is being pursued.
IR contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
 


End of Inside Information

01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2357910

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2357910  01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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