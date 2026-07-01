BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
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01.07.2026 11:22:04
EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG extends standstill agreements for promissory note loans maturing in March/April 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other
Branicks Group AG extends standstill agreements for promissory note loans maturing in March/April 2026
Frankfurt am Main, 01 July 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) ("Branicks") today on a short-term basis extended the existing standstill agreement with the principal creditors of the promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026, with an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 87.0 million, until 27 July 2026.
The background to this is the current status of the negotiations with the creditors of the promissory note loans and the bondholders regarding the refinancing and restructuring, in particular of the financial liabilities maturing in 2026, for which a full extension of the maturity until the second half of 2030 is being pursued.
IR contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
End of Inside Information
01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2357910
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2357910 01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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