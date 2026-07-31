BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
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31.07.2026 18:31:14
EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Lock-Up Agreements regarding the restructuring of the notes and the promissory notes have become fully effective
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other
31 July 2026: EFFECTIVENESS OF THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENTS
BRANICKS Group AG
Lock-Up Agreements regarding the restructuring of the notes and the promissory notes have become fully effective
Frankfurt am Main, 31 July 2026. BRANICKS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) ("Branicks" or the "Company") announces, with reference to the announcement dated 30 July 2026, that the lock-up agreements ("Lock-Up Agreements") signed on 30 July 2026 with a group of holders of the notes, of the registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) and of the promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) have become fully effective today at 17:34 (CEST). All effectiveness conditions provided for in the Lock-Up Agreements have been satisfied, including:
(i) more than 50% of the holders of the currently outstanding aggregate principal amount of the EUR 400 million notes (ISIN: XS2388910270, due 22 September 2026) as well as holders of the promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) and registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) representing 100% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the promissory note loans and registered notes have become parties to the Lock-Up Agreements;
(ii) Mr. Josef Schultheis has been appointed as a member of the management board of Branicks in the capacity as Chief Restructuring Officer;
(iii) the chairman of the supervisory board has resigned from his position as a member of the supervisory board of Branicks with effect as of today.
Next Steps
Branicks is now implementing the refinancing and restructuring concept agreed with creditors in the Lock-Up Agreements. Branicks has simultaneously with this announcement invited the holders of the Notes to a vote without a meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) pursuant to section 18 of the German Bonds Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz – SchVG). The Company will keep the capital markets informed of further developments in connection with the implementation of the restructuring in accordance with legal requirements.
IR Contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|52990044JL2ZPWONU738
|EQS News ID:
|2375746
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2375746 31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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