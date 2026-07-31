EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Lock-Up Agreements regarding the restructuring of the notes and the promissory notes have become fully effective

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other

Branicks Group AG: Lock-Up Agreements regarding the restructuring of the notes and the promissory notes have become fully effective



31-Jul-2026 / 18:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



31 July 2026: EFFECTIVENESS OF THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENTS

BRANICKS Group AG



Lock-Up Agreements regarding the restructuring of the notes and the promissory notes have become fully effective



Frankfurt am Main, 31 July 2026. BRANICKS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) ("Branicks" or the "Company") announces, with reference to the announcement dated 30 July 2026, that the lock-up agreements ("Lock-Up Agreements") signed on 30 July 2026 with a group of holders of the notes, of the registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) and of the promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) have become fully effective today at 17:34 (CEST). All effectiveness conditions provided for in the Lock-Up Agreements have been satisfied, including:



(i) more than 50% of the holders of the currently outstanding aggregate principal amount of the EUR 400 million notes (ISIN: XS2388910270, due 22 September 2026) as well as holders of the promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) and registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) representing 100% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the promissory note loans and registered notes have become parties to the Lock-Up Agreements;



(ii) Mr. Josef Schultheis has been appointed as a member of the management board of Branicks in the capacity as Chief Restructuring Officer;



(iii) the chairman of the supervisory board has resigned from his position as a member of the supervisory board of Branicks with effect as of today.

Next Steps



Branicks is now implementing the refinancing and restructuring concept agreed with creditors in the Lock-Up Agreements. Branicks has simultaneously with this announcement invited the holders of the Notes to a vote without a meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) pursuant to section 18 of the German Bonds Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz – SchVG). The Company will keep the capital markets informed of further developments in connection with the implementation of the restructuring in accordance with legal requirements.

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com





End of Inside Information

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