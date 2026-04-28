EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG postpones publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements due to ongoing negotiations regarding refinancing of financial liabilities due in 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Branicks Group AG postpones publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements due to ongoing negotiations regarding refinancing of financial liabilities due in 2026



28-Apr-2026 / 10:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 28 April 2026. Given ongoing negotiations about existing term sheets regarding the refinancing of its financial obligations becoming due in 2026 with the promissory note loan lenders and bondholders of Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (“Branicks”), the Management Board of Branicks, based on its discussions with the auditor, resolved today to postpone the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements until the expected conclusion of negotiations with the lenders. The Company expects to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year until 30 June 2026.

The forecast for the 2025 financial year, as revised on 23 December 2025, is expressly confirmed.



IR contact Branicks Group AG:



Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com





End of Inside Information

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