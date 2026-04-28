BRANICKS Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

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28.04.2026 10:50:14

EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG postpones publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements due to ongoing negotiations regarding refinancing of financial liabilities due in 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Branicks Group AG postpones publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements due to ongoing negotiations regarding refinancing of financial liabilities due in 2026

28-Apr-2026 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Frankfurt am Main, 28 April 2026.  Given ongoing negotiations about existing term sheets regarding the refinancing of its financial obligations becoming due in 2026 with the promissory note loan lenders and bondholders of Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (“Branicks”), the Management Board of Branicks, based on its discussions with the auditor, resolved today to postpone the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements until the expected conclusion of negotiations with the lenders. The Company expects to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year until 30 June 2026.
The forecast for the 2025 financial year, as revised on 23 December 2025, is expressly confirmed.

IR contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
 


End of Inside Information

28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2316712

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2316712  28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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