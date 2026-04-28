BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
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28.04.2026 10:50:14
EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG postpones publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements due to ongoing negotiations regarding refinancing of financial liabilities due in 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Frankfurt am Main, 28 April 2026. Given ongoing negotiations about existing term sheets regarding the refinancing of its financial obligations becoming due in 2026 with the promissory note loan lenders and bondholders of Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (“Branicks”), the Management Board of Branicks, based on its discussions with the auditor, resolved today to postpone the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements until the expected conclusion of negotiations with the lenders. The Company expects to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year until 30 June 2026.
The forecast for the 2025 financial year, as revised on 23 December 2025, is expressly confirmed.
IR contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
End of Inside Information
28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2316712
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2316712 28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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