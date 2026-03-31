BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
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31.03.2026 19:14:24
EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other
Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works
Frankfurt am Main, 31 March 2026. Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, has today entered into standstill agreements with the principal creditors of the promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026, with a total nominal value of EUR 87.0 million, until the end of June 2026.
The discussions already underway regarding the refinancing of the financial liabilities due in 2026 will be continued and expanded. Against the backdrop of the standstill agreements that have been implemented, the aim is to draw up a viable overall financing plan. Accordingly, the Executive Board has today resolved to involve, in particular and at the earliest opportunity, the creditors of the EUR 400 million bond maturing on 22 September 2026 in the discussions.
The company will keep the capital market and the public informed of further developments in accordance with legal requirements.
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information has significant effect on the prices of financial instruments:
31-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2301794
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2301794 31-March-2026 CET/CEST
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