BRANICKS Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

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21.07.2026 17:37:54

EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG updates the timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements in light of ongoing restructuring negotiations

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
Branicks Group AG updates the timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements in light of ongoing restructuring negotiations

21-Jul-2026 / 17:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG updates the timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements in light of ongoing restructuring negotiations

Frankfurt am Main, 21 July 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (“Branicks”) announces that, according to information received from the auditors on today’s date, the necessary audit procedures relating to the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements cannot be completed by 27 July 2026 as planned. Consequently, the company will not publish the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements on 27 July 2026.

This is against the backdrop of ongoing and continued constructive negotiations with the creditors of the promissory note loans and the bondholders regarding the refinancing and restructuring, in particular, of the financial liabilities due in 2026, for which an extension of the maturity to the second half of 2030 is being sought. As the auditors consider the outcome of these negotiations and their implementation to be of material significance for the final assessment, the audit cannot be finalised until these details are available. The Executive Board expects that the solution negotiated on this basis will provide a solid foundation for the company’s future development.

The Branicks’ Executive Board will keep the capital markets informed of the progress of the restructuring negotiations in accordance with legal requirements.

 

IR contact Branicks Group AG:
Peter Dietz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com



End of Inside Information

21-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 52990044JL2ZPWONU738
EQS News ID: 2369516

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2369516  21-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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