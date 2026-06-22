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WKN DE: A1DAHH / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

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22.06.2026 18:54:44

EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE publishes preliminary operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 and increases its guidance for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
Brenntag SE publishes preliminary operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 and increases its guidance for the financial year 2026

22-Jun-2026 / 18:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brenntag SE publishes preliminary operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 and increases its guidance for the financial year 2026

Brenntag SE (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0) expects operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 to be around EUR 450 million, above current market expectations. The operating EBITDA development is driven by robust current demand and improved margins, particularly in the context of market disruptions resulting from the crisis in the Middle East.

Based on this performance, Brenntag raises its full-year 2026 guidance and now expects operating EBITDA of EUR 1,250 to 1,400 million (previously: EUR 1,150 to 1,350 million). Despite the strong second quarter, the company remains cautious given the continued uncertainty and the risk of demand weakness in the second half of the year.

The half-year financial report 2026 will be published on August 12, 2026.

Essen, June 22, 2026

 

Forward-looking statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE’s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

 

Contact:

Brenntag SE

André Simon, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 201 6496 1824

Email: andre.simon@brenntag.com



End of Inside Information

22-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 6496 0
Fax: +49 (0) 201 6496 1010
E-mail: ir@brenntag.de
Internet: www.brenntag.com
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
WKN: A1DAHH
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2351358

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2351358  22-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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