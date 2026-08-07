Brenntag Aktie
WKN DE: A1DAHH / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
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07.08.2026 08:10:34
EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
INSIDERINFORMATION ACCORDING TO ART. 17 EU-MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR – REGULATION (EU) No 596/2024)
Brenntag SE raises operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026
Brenntag SE (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0) raises its operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026. Based on a continuously positive start to the third quarter, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA at a range of EUR 1,350 to 1,450 million (from previously: EUR 1,250 to 1,400 million).
Brenntag confirms strong preliminary earnings in the second quarter 2026, which support the increase in guidance.
The half-year financial report 2026 will be published on August 12, 2026.
Essen, August 7, 2026
Forward-looking statements
This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE’s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.
Contact:
Brenntag SE
André Simon, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 201 6496 1824
Email: andre.simon@brenntag.com
End of Inside Information
07-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 1010
|E-mail:
|ir@brenntag.de
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
|WKN:
|A1DAHH
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97
|EQS News ID:
|2379006
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2379006 07-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Brenntag SE
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|DZ BANK
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|Brenntag Hold
|Warburg Research
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|Brenntag Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Brenntag Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.26
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.05.26
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Brenntag Buy
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|Brenntag Buy
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|Brenntag SE
|64,00
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