EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Brenntag SE raises operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026



07-Aug-2026 / 08:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





INSIDERINFORMATION ACCORDING TO ART. 17 EU-MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR – REGULATION (EU) No 596/2024)

Brenntag SE raises operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026

Brenntag SE (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0) raises its operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026. Based on a continuously positive start to the third quarter, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA at a range of EUR 1,350 to 1,450 million (from previously: EUR 1,250 to 1,400 million).

Brenntag confirms strong preliminary earnings in the second quarter 2026, which support the increase in guidance.

The half-year financial report 2026 will be published on August 12, 2026.

Essen, August 7, 2026

Forward-looking statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE’s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

Contact:

Brenntag SE

André Simon, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 201 6496 1824

Email: andre.simon@brenntag.com