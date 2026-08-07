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07.08.2026 08:10:34

EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Brenntag SE raises operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026

07-Aug-2026 / 08:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INSIDERINFORMATION ACCORDING TO ART. 17 EU-MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR – REGULATION (EU) No 596/2024)

 

 

Brenntag SE raises operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026

Brenntag SE (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0) raises its operating EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2026. Based on a continuously positive start to the third quarter, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA at a range of EUR 1,350 to 1,450 million (from previously: EUR 1,250 to 1,400 million).

Brenntag confirms strong preliminary earnings in the second quarter 2026, which support the increase in guidance.

The half-year financial report 2026 will be published on August 12, 2026.

 

Essen, August 7, 2026

 

Forward-looking statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE’s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

 

Contact:

Brenntag SE

André Simon, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 201 6496 1824

Email: andre.simon@brenntag.com



End of Inside Information

07-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 6496 0
Fax: +49 (0) 201 6496 1010
E-mail: ir@brenntag.de
Internet: www.brenntag.com
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
WKN: A1DAHH
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97
EQS News ID: 2379006

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2379006  07-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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