07.03.2023 18:49:56

EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE resolves on share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 750 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Brenntag SE resolves on share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 750 million

07-March-2023 / 18:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brenntag SE resolves on share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 750 million

With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Brenntag SE today resolved to launch a share buyback program. In the course of this share buyback shares in a volume amounting to up to EUR 750 million (plus incidental expenses) are to be bought back. On the basis of the current share price of EUR 71.58 per share (as of March 6, 2023), this corresponds to up to 10,477,787 shares, i.e. 6.8% of the companys share capital. The share buyback program will be initiated in March 2023 and be conducted over a period of up to 12 months. The share buyback is based on the authorization granted by the General Shareholders Meeting on June 9, 2022.

The acquired shares may be used for all purposes authorized by the General Shareholders Meeting on June 9, 2022, including the cancellation of the shares. The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, as last amended, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback program. Brenntag SE reserves the right to cancel the program at any time.


Essen, March 7, 2023

Forward-looking statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SEs management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

 

Contact:

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

Email: Thomas.Altmann@brenntag.de

07-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 6496 0
Fax: +49 (0) 201 6496 1010
E-mail: ir@brenntag.de
Internet: www.brenntag.com
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
WKN: A1DAHH
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1577033

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1577033  07-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1577033&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brenntag SEmehr Analysen

22.02.23 Brenntag Equal Weight Barclays Capital
20.02.23 Brenntag Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.02.23 Brenntag Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.02.23 Brenntag Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.01.23 Brenntag Buy Baader Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brenntag SE 73,70 2,22% Brenntag SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkaufsdruck wegen Powell-Aussagen: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen den Dienstagshandel im Minus ab. An den US-Börsen dominieren am Dienstag die Bären. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien fanden am zweiten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen