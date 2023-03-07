|
07.03.2023 18:49:56
EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE resolves on share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 750 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Brenntag SE resolves on share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 750 million
The acquired shares may be used for all purposes authorized by the General Shareholders Meeting on June 9, 2022, including the cancellation of the shares. The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, as last amended, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback program. Brenntag SE reserves the right to cancel the program at any time.
Forward-looking statements
This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SEs management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.
Contact:
Brenntag SE
Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 6496 2100
Email: Thomas.Altmann@brenntag.de
07-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 1010
|E-mail:
|ir@brenntag.de
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
|WKN:
|A1DAHH
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1577033
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1577033 07-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brenntag SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Brenntag SEmehr Analysen
|22.02.23
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.02.23
|Brenntag Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.01.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|22.02.23
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.02.23
|Brenntag Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.01.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|20.02.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.01.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|11.01.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.01.23
|Brenntag Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|13.10.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|15.09.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|10.08.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|26.07.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.02.23
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.02.23
|Brenntag Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.11.22
|Brenntag Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.11.22
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.22
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brenntag SE
|73,70
|2,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkaufsdruck wegen Powell-Aussagen: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen den Dienstagshandel im Minus ab. An den US-Börsen dominieren am Dienstag die Bären. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien fanden am zweiten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung.