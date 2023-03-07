EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE resolves on share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 750 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Brenntag SE resolves on share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 750 million



07-March-2023 / 18:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Brenntag SE resolves on share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 750 million



With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Brenntag SE today resolved to launch a share buyback program. In the course of this share buyback shares in a volume amounting to up to EUR 750 million (plus incidental expenses) are to be bought back. On the basis of the current share price of EUR 71.58 per share (as of March 6, 2023), this corresponds to up to 10,477,787 shares, i.e. 6.8% of the companys share capital. The share buyback program will be initiated in March 2023 and be conducted over a period of up to 12 months. The share buyback is based on the authorization granted by the General Shareholders Meeting on June 9, 2022.

The acquired shares may be used for all purposes authorized by the General Shareholders Meeting on June 9, 2022, including the cancellation of the shares. The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, as last amended, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback program. Brenntag SE reserves the right to cancel the program at any time.



Essen, March 7, 2023

Forward-looking statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SEs management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

Contact:

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

Email: Thomas.Altmann@brenntag.de