10.05.2023 17:34:52
EQS-Adhoc: Brilliant AG: Preliminary group figures 2022: Additional need for provisions and depreciation leads to higher consolidated net loss for the year
EQS-Ad-hoc: Brilliant AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Annual Results
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Gnarrenburg, May 10th , 2023 - In the course of the ongoing work on and audit of the annual financial statements of Brilliant AG (ISIN: DE0005272702) for fiscal year 2022, a further need for provisions and write-downs in the amount of approximately EUR 4.0 million has arisen, among other things, in connection with the valuation of inventories and receivables. Against this background, the consolidated net profit (preliminary, unaudited) published in the ad hoc announcement of February 2, 2023 will not be achieved. Instead of a previously expected consolidated net loss of EUR 4.1 million (previous year: consolidated net income of EUR 0.9 million), the consolidated net loss (preliminary, unaudited) is now expected to amount to EUR 8.1 million. The already communicated consolidated sales level of around EUR 66.6 million will decrease to around 65.3 million (previous year: EUR 70.7 million).
1629681 10-May-2023 CET/CEST
