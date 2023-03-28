EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies AG publishes forecast for fiscal year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Forecast

28-March-2023 / 08:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Brockhaus Technologies AG publishes forecast for fiscal year 2023

Frankfurt am Main, March 28, 2023.

Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "Brockhaus Technologies") expects revenue (without adjustments for PPA effects) between 165 million and 175 million for the fiscal year 2023. This corresponds to a growth between 16% and 23% compared to revenue of fiscal year 2022. We plan with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% which corresponds to a range of 57.8 million to 61.3 million.

In fiscal year 2022, Brockhaus Technologies increased revenue before PPA from continuing operations (i.e. without the subsidiary Palas, which was sold in November 2022) by +38% to 145 million (2021: 105 million) with an adjusted EBITDA of 50 million (2021: 41 million) and an adjusted EBIT of 47 million (2021: 39 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.4% (2021: 38.8%) and an adjusted EBIT margin of 32.2% (2021: 36.8%). Therefore, the 2022 forecast of 130 million - 135 million revenue before PPA and an adjusted EBITDA of 45 million - 47 million was outperformed significantly. Free cash flow before taxes was 40 million (previous year: 11 million).

Before adjustments, revenue amounted to 143 million (+44% compared to 2021; 99 million) with an EBITDA of 47 million (+144% compared to 2021; 19 million) and an EBIT of 29 million (+899% compared 2021; 3 million). EBIT was particularly impacted by PPA amortizations of 14 million (2021: 14 million).

In order to avoid deviations between the Groups central control indicators and IFRS, Brockhaus Technologies will no longer adjust revenue for PPA effects in the future.

For the definition of alternative performance indicators, please refer to page 86 onwards of our Annual Report 2021. The Annual Report 2022 will be published on Friday March 31, 2023. The Earnings Call 2022 will take place on the same day at 4:00 p.m. (CEST). Interested parties can register for the call using the following link:

