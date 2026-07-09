EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026 with proposed resolutions on the return of proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Other

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026 with proposed resolutions on the return of proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders



09-Jul-2026 / 08:53 CET/CEST

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Brockhaus Technologies AG: Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026 with proposed resolutions on the return of proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders



Frankfurt am Main, July 9, 2026



The Management Board of Brockhaus Technologies AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, the "Company" or "BKHT") resolved today to jointly propose, together with the Supervisory Board, a combination of measures for resolution by the Annual General Meeting to be held on August 19, 2026, aimed at enabling the return of a total of approx. €180 million to the Company's shareholders, representing the substantial majority of the proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group. The notice of the Annual General Meeting will be published shortly.



For this purpose, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose that the Annual General Meeting resolve that, as a first step and subject to the applicable balance sheet requirements, BKHT acquire its own shares in the Company by way of a public tender offer in a total amount of up to €90 million during the financial year 2026 pursuant to Section 71(1) No. 6 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), for the purpose of cancelling such shares and subsequently cancel the acquired shares under the simplified procedure pursuant to Section 237(3) No. 2 AktG. In this context, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board intend to set the offer price at €24.00 per share. However, the offer price must represent a premium of no less than 10% and no more than 30% over the relevant stock market price.



In addition, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose that the Annual General Meeting resolve to reclassify a portion of the Company's existing capital reserve pursuant to Section 272(2) No. 1 of the German Commercial Code (HGB), amounting to approx. €183 million, by way of a capital increase from Company funds combined with an ordinary capital reduction and to transfer such amount to the Company's free capital reserves. This measure is intended to create the balance sheet conditions required for future distributions to shareholders or comparable measures to return capital to shareholders.



The implementation of the proposed measures is subject, in particular, to the adoption of the corresponding approving resolutions by the Annual General Meeting.



Further details will be available from the date of publication of the notice convening the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the Company's website.



Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com



End of Inside Information

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