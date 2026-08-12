Brockhaus Technologies Aktie

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WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

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12.08.2026 19:37:44

EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for H1 2026 at €13.4 million and adjusted EBITDA at €-0.5 million; forecast for the continuing operations unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Other
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for H1 2026 at €13.4 million and adjusted EBITDA at €-0.5 million; forecast for the continuing operations unchanged

12-Aug-2026 / 19:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for H1 2026 at €13.4 million and adjusted EBITDA at €-0.5 million; forecast for the continuing operations unchanged

Frankfurt am Main, August 12, 2026

Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) generated revenue of €13.4 million from continuing operations (IHSE and Holding) in the first half of the financial year 2026, based on preliminary figures (H1 2025: €14.4 million). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €-0.5 million in the reporting period, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of -4.1% (H1 2025: €-1.7 million; margin of -11.8%).

Revenue in the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) amounted to €13.4 million (H1 2025: €14.4 million), corresponding to the Group’s total revenue. As a result of the cost-saving measures initiated, adjusted EBITDA increased to €2.0 million (H1 2025: €1.5 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8% (H1 2025: 10.4%).

Upon completion of the sale of the Bikeleasing Group at the end of June 2026, the Group will be deconsolidated as of the reporting date of June 30, 2026. As in previous quarters, the Bikeleasing Group’s result will be presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income as “profit from discontinued operations”. This result comprises the Bikeleasing Group’s operating result generated up to completion of the sale as well as the gain on disposal.

Under the sale and purchase agreement, a provisional purchase price was initially payable upon completion of the sale of the Bikeleasing Group. The provisional purchase price was paid on June 30, 2026. However, the final purchase price has yet to be determined based on the Bikeleasing Group’s closing accounts as of June 30, 2026. The Company’s financial statements for the first half of 2026 include an estimate of the expected purchase price adjustment payment based on the information available. As the related calculations and reviews are still ongoing, any purchase price adjustment payments are expected in the second half of the financial year 2026.

The forecast for the Group’s continuing operations (IHSE and Holding) for the fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged: revenue of €30 million to €32 million and adjusted EBITDA of €0 million to €2 million.

The financial figures presented in this announcement are preliminary. The H1 2026 half-year financial report will be published on Thursday, August 13, 2026. As the Annual General Meeting will take place on August 19, 2026, no earnings call will be held for H1 2026. Further information on the 2026 Annual General Meeting is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.brockhaus-technologies.com.

Contact:
Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90
Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971
Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com



End of Inside Information

12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97
EQS News ID: 2381850

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2381850  12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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