Brockhaus Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
|
12.08.2026 19:37:44
EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for H1 2026 at €13.4 million and adjusted EBITDA at €-0.5 million; forecast for the continuing operations unchanged
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Other
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for H1 2026 at €13.4 million and adjusted EBITDA at €-0.5 million; forecast for the continuing operations unchanged
End of Inside Information
12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brockhaus Technologies AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 2043 409 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 2043 409 71
|E-mail:
|info@brockhaus-technologies.com
|Internet:
|https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSU42
|WKN:
|A2GSU4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97
|EQS News ID:
|2381850
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2381850 12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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