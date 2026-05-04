EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for Q1 2026 of €47.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of €7.6 million; forecast for the continuing operations unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Other

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for Q1 2026 of €47.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of €7.6 million; forecast for the continuing operations unchanged



04-May-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST

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Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for Q1 2026 of €47.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of €7.6 million; forecast for the continuing operations unchanged



Frankfurt am Main, May 4, 2026



Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) generated preliminary revenue of €47.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, corresponding to organic growth of 13.1% compared to the prior-year period (Q1 2025: €42.4 million). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €7.6 million in the reporting period, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8% (Q1 2025: €2.4 million; 5.6% margin).



For comparability, the preliminary revenue and adjusted EBITDA reported here for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are presented on a consolidated basis, including both continuing and discontinued operations of the Group. Continuing operations comprise the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) and Central Functions (Holding). Following the disposal on December 23, 2025, the revenue as well as other income and expenses of the former HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment (Bikeleasing) are presented separately as discontinued operations in the consolidated income statement of Brockhaus Technologies for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. Accordingly, they are no longer included in revenue or earnings in the consolidated income statement in the Q1 2026 quarterly statement.



Revenue in the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) amounted to €5.6 million (Q1 2025: €6.5 million), while adjusted EBITDA was €189 thousand (Q1 2025: €314 thousand), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4% (Q1 2025: 4.8%).



In the former HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment (Bikeleasing), revenue of €42.3 million was generated (Q1 2025: €35.9 million) and adjusted EBITDA amounted to €8.7 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.5% (Q1 2025: €3.4 million; 9.4%).



Key factors affecting the EBITDA development in the Security Technologies (IHSE) segment in the first quarter were deferred revenue due to supply constraints, which could not be fully offset despite significant cost savings compared to the prior year period. In the former HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment (Bikeleasing), earnings were positively impacted by improved results from the resale of previously leased bicycles and e-bikes compared to Q1 2025, as well as by the dealer commission introduced in August 2025.



The forecast for the Group’s continuing operations (IHSE and Holding) for the fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged: revenue of €30 million to €32 million and adjusted EBITDA of €0 million to €2 million. Due to the signed sale and purchase agreement regarding the stake in Bikeleasing, this business is no longer included in the forecast. For the continuing operations, preliminary Q1 2026 revenue amounts to €5.6 million (Q1 2025: €6.5 million) and adjusted EBITDA of €-1.1 million (Q1 2025: €-1.0 million).



The financial figures stated in this release are preliminary and unaudited. The Q1 2026 quarterly statement will be published on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Q1 2026 earnings call is scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST). Dial-in details for the call will be made available shortly on our website at www.brockhaus-technologies.com in the Investor Relations section.



Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com



End of Inside Information

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