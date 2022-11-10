|
EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised
Frankfurt am Main, November 10, 2022.
Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, Brockhaus Technologies), according to preliminary numbers, generated revenue before PPA of 125.8 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year, which corresponds to +268% growth as compared to the previous years period 9M 2021 (9M 2021: 34.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA grew by +835% compared to the previous years period to 47.6 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.9% (9M 2021: 5.1 million; 14.9% margin). Adjusted EBIT grew by +1,115% compared to the previous year to 44.5 million (9M 2021: 3.7 million).
Before adjustments, preliminary revenue reached 123.2 million (+261% growth vs. 9M 2021; 34.2 million) with EBITDA of 44.5 million (+1,734% vs. 9M 2021; 2.4 million) and EBIT of 29.8 million (9M 2021: -4.1 million). EBIT is especially affected by PPA amortizations.
Growth related to the segments that were already part of the group in the previous year period 9M 2021 amounted to +12%.
On the back of the strong operational development within the first nine months of the year, management expects to exceed the previous forecast. Management now expects revenue before PPA of between 150 and 155 million (previous forecast: 140 150 million) for fiscal year 2022, which corresponds to growth of between 19% and 23% as compared to the pro forma revenue of 2021 (previous forecast: growth between 11% and 19%). With regards to the adjusted EBITDA margin, Brockhaus Technologies confirms the current forecast of 35%.
With regard to the definition of alternative performance measures we refer to page 86 onwards in the annual report 2021 of Brockhaus Technologies.
The financial figures stated in this disclosure are preliminary and unaudited. The quarterly statement 9M 2022 of Brockhaus Technologies will be published on Monday, November 14, 2022. The earnings call 9M 2022 is also scheduled for Monday at 04:00pm CET.
