10.11.2022 20:14:13

EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Forecast
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised

10-Nov-2022 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised

Frankfurt am Main, November 10, 2022.

Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, Brockhaus Technologies), according to preliminary numbers, generated revenue before PPA of 125.8 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year, which corresponds to +268% growth as compared to the previous years period 9M 2021 (9M 2021: 34.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA grew by +835% compared to the previous years period to 47.6 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.9% (9M 2021: 5.1 million; 14.9% margin). Adjusted EBIT grew by +1,115% compared to the previous year to 44.5 million (9M 2021: 3.7 million).

Before adjustments, preliminary revenue reached 123.2 million (+261% growth vs. 9M 2021; 34.2 million) with EBITDA of 44.5 million (+1,734% vs. 9M 2021; 2.4 million) and EBIT of 29.8 million (9M 2021: -4.1 million). EBIT is especially affected by PPA amortizations.

Growth related to the segments that were already part of the group in the previous year period 9M 2021 amounted to +12%.

On the back of the strong operational development within the first nine months of the year, management expects to exceed the previous forecast. Management now expects revenue before PPA of between 150 and 155 million (previous forecast: 140 150 million) for fiscal year 2022, which corresponds to growth of between 19% and 23% as compared to the pro forma revenue of 2021 (previous forecast: growth between 11% and 19%). With regards to the adjusted EBITDA margin, Brockhaus Technologies confirms the current forecast of 35%.

With regard to the definition of alternative performance measures we refer to page 86 onwards in the annual report 2021 of Brockhaus Technologies.

The financial figures stated in this disclosure are preliminary and unaudited. The quarterly statement 9M 2022 of Brockhaus Technologies will be published on Monday, November 14, 2022. The earnings call 9M 2022 is also scheduled for Monday at 04:00pm CET.

Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies Paul Göhring

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

10-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1484947

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1484947  10-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1484947&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologiesmehr Nachrichten

10.11.22
 EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 125.8 million in 9M 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 47.6 million (37.9% margin); Forecast 2022 raised (EQS Group)
11.10.22
 EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sehr positive Entwicklung aller Geschäftssegmente im dritten Quartal Gesamtjahr am oberen Ende der Prognose erwartet (EQS Group)
11.10.22
 EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Very positive development of all business segments in the third quarter - full year expected at the upper end of forecast (EQS Group)
15.08.22
 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies with record half-year - Significant revenue growth to 140-150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% expected for full year 2022 (EQS Group)
15.08.22
 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies mit Rekord-Halbjahr Deutliches Umsatzwachstum auf 140 bis 150 Mio. und bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von 35% für Gesamtjahr 2022 erwartet (EQS Group)
09.08.22
 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies achieves record half-year and confirms its guidance for full year 2022 (EQS Group)
09.08.22
 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies erzielt Rekord-Halbjahr und bestätigt die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
08.08.22
 DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue significantly increases to 75.1 million in H1 2022 with adjusted EBITDA of 26.9 million (35.9% margin); Forecast 2022 confirmed (EQS Group)