Brockhaus Technologies Aktie

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WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

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24.04.2026 12:53:14

EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preparation of measures to return proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders; postponement of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Other
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preparation of measures to return proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders; postponement of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

24-Apr-2026 / 12:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preparation of measures to return proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders; postponement of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt am Main, April 24, 2026

The Management Board of Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) continues to expect the completion of the sale of the Bikeleasing Group in the first half of 2026. The Management Board, in close coordination with the Supervisory Board, is reviewing a combination of various measures to return a substantial portion of the expected net proceeds from this sale to shareholders without undue delay following completion and subject to applicable legal requirements.

This includes any measures that require a resolution by the General Meeting. Against this background, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting originally scheduled for June 11, 2026, to August 19, 2026.

Contact:
Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90
Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971
Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com



End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2314708

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2314708  24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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