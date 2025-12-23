EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group



Frankfurt am Main, December 23, 2025



Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) today sold all of its shares in BLS Beteiligungs GmbH (“Bikeleasing”), which it held indirectly via BCM Erste Beteiligungs GmbH, to DECATHLON PULSE SAS, a company of the French DECATHLON Group.



The completion of the transaction (closing) remains subject to the satisfaction of the closing conditions, in particular the receipt of merger control clearances, the successful completion by DECATHLON of the required owner control procedure, and the approval by the shareholders’ meeting of Brockhaus Technologies. Upon completion of the transaction, Brockhaus Technologies will divest its stake in the digital employee benefits platform Bikeleasing, which was acquired in 2021.



The purchase agreement provides for an enterprise valuation of Bikeleasing of €525 million. The purchase price for the shares in BLS Beteiligungs GmbH will be determined as of the closing date (expected H1 2026), taking into account the cash and cash equivalents, financial liabilities and the level of net working capital of the Bikeleasing sub-group as of that date (closing accounts concept). Based on the consolidated figures of the Bikeleasing Group as of September 30, 2025, an illustrative calculation results in a pro rata purchase price attributable to Brockhaus Technologies’ interests in BLS Beteiligungs GmbH of approximately €240 million. However, this amount may still vary depending on the figures as of the closing date.

