EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group; fulfillment of all closing conditions

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Other

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group; fulfillment of all closing conditions



01-Jun-2026 / 11:47 CET/CEST

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Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group; fulfillment of all closing conditions



Frankfurt am Main, June 1, 2026



Brockhaus Technologies AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BKHT" or the "Company") was informed today that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") has approved the acquisition of a majority stake in the Bikeleasing Group by DECATHLON PULSE SAS (the "Purchaser") as part of the so-called owner control procedure.



Following the receipt of the required antitrust clearances and the approval of the transaction by BKHT’s Extraordinary General Meeting on February 26, 2026, all closing conditions under the purchase agreement have now been satisfied. The parties will complete the transaction on June 30, 2026, in accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement.



BKHT will now determine the provisional purchase price payable by the Purchaser on June 30, 2026. The final purchase price will be calculated based on a detailed interim financial statement as of June 30, 2026. This process, including the determination of any resulting purchase price adjustment payments, is expected to take several months.

Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com



End of Inside Information

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