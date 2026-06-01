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WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

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01.06.2026 11:47:33

EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group; fulfillment of all closing conditions

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Other
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group; fulfillment of all closing conditions

01-Jun-2026 / 11:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group; fulfillment of all closing conditions

Frankfurt am Main, June 1, 2026

Brockhaus Technologies AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BKHT" or the "Company") was informed today that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") has approved the acquisition of a majority stake in the Bikeleasing Group by DECATHLON PULSE SAS (the "Purchaser") as part of the so-called owner control procedure.

Following the receipt of the required antitrust clearances and the approval of the transaction by BKHT’s Extraordinary General Meeting on February 26, 2026, all closing conditions under the purchase agreement have now been satisfied. The parties will complete the transaction on June 30, 2026, in accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement.

BKHT will now determine the provisional purchase price payable by the Purchaser on June 30, 2026. The final purchase price will be calculated based on a detailed interim financial statement as of June 30, 2026. This process, including the determination of any resulting purchase price adjustment payments, is expected to take several months.
Contact:
Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90
Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971
Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com



End of Inside Information

01-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2336996

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2336996  01-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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