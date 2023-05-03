EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Significant increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2023 to 33.4 million and 9.6 million respectively (28.8% margin)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Significant increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2023 to 33.4 million and 9.6 million respectively (28.8% margin)



03-May-2023 / 21:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Brockhaus Technologies AG: Significant increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2023 to 33.4 million and 9.6 million respectively (28.8% margin)

Frankfurt am Main, May 3, 2023.

According to preliminary figures, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "Brockhaus Technologies") generated revenue of 33.4 million in the first quarter of the financial year, which corresponds to growth of +41% compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1 2022: 23.8 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased by +70% to 9.6 million and corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.8% (Q1 2022: 5.7 million; 23.8% Margin). Adjusted EBIT increased by +72% to 8.6 million (Q1 2022: 5.0 million).

Before adjustments, EBITDA amounted to 10.4 million (Q1 2022: 5.5 million) and EBIT to 5.8 million (Q1 2022: 1.4 million). EBIT is especially influenced by PPA amortization.

As in the previous year, the first quarter is generally strongly influenced by the pronounced seasonality of the much larger Financial Technologies segment (Bikeleasing) in connection with the warm bicycle season. Correspondingly, a significant portion of revenue is attributable to the second and third quarters.

Regarding the definition of alternative performance indicators, see page 85 onwards of our Annual Report 2022. In 2022, the adjustments still included the decreased earnings due to value step-up. In order to avoid deviations between the key performance indicators and IFRS as far as possible, this adjustment is no longer included. This means that revenue is no longer adjusted and the previous year's figures have been adapted accordingly. In addition, the earnings contribution of Palas (former Environmental Technologies segment), which was sold in November 2022, was subtracted from the previous year's figures.

The financial figures stated in this disclosure are preliminary and unaudited. The quarterly statement Q1 2023 of Brockhaus Technologies will be published on Monday, May 15, 2023. The earnings call Q1 2023 is also scheduled for Monday at 04:00pm CEST.

Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies Paul Göhring

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com