Brockhaus Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
|
05.06.2026 19:06:33
EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: The Company's Management Board intends to return approx. €180 million of the proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Other
Brockhaus Technologies AG: The Company's Management Board intends to return approx. €180 million of the proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders
End of Inside Information
05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brockhaus Technologies AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 2043 409 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 2043 409 71
|E-mail:
|info@brockhaus-technologies.com
|Internet:
|https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSU42
|WKN:
|A2GSU4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2340842
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2340842 05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!