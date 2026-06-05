Brockhaus Technologies Aktie

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WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

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05.06.2026 19:06:33

EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: The Company's Management Board intends to return approx. €180 million of the proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Other
Brockhaus Technologies AG: The Company's Management Board intends to return approx. €180 million of the proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders

05-Jun-2026 / 19:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG: The Company's Management Board intends to return approx. €180 million of the proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders

Frankfurt am Main, June 5, 2026

The Management Board of Brockhaus Technologies AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BKHT" or the "Company") intends, subject to the fulfillment of the relevant legal and accounting requirements, to return an aggregate amount of approx. €180 million to shareholders from the expected closing of the sale of the Bikeleasing Group on June 30, 2026.

For this purpose, a combination of measures will be submitted for approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting on August 19, 2026, with the aim of enabling the distribution of the proceeds to shareholders. The implementation of these measures is subject, among other things, to the adoption of the necessary resolutions by the Annual General Meeting.

Contact:
Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90
Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971
Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com



End of Inside Information

05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2340842

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2340842  05-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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