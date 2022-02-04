EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Strong order intake and sales development in 2021

|
Key figures (preliminary and unaudited) - continuing operations
2 net sales plus changes in inventories and own work capitalized
Zurich, February 4, 2022 - In the 2021 financial year Bystronic achieved strong growth, increasing order intake by 51.2% to CHF 1.2 billion and net sales by 17.2% to CHF 939.3 million. The EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions as well as the service business continued to develop favorably also in the second half of the year, while the momentum in China slowed down.
In the second half-year the situation on procurement markets deteriorated. This led to pandemic-related increases in supply chain costs, especially for components and shipping. Thanks to its strong regional presence, Bystronic was nevertheless able to successfully ensure deliveries and installations at the customers' premises. As part of reassessments, Bystronic also recognized provisions totaling CHF 6 million. For the full year, Bystronic expects an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 70 million.
Alex Waser, CEO of Bystronic, says: "Our order intake and sales development clearly demonstrate that our product and service portfolio is consistently aligned with the needs of our customers. With our focus on innovation and thanks to the investments in our service business, we are confident that we will continue to grow in 2022 and increase profitability as the global supply chain situation eases."
Bystronic will publish its full Annual Report on March 15, 2022.
Appendix
With the sale of FoamPartner as part of the Chemical Specialities business unit at the end of March 2021 and the Mammut business unit on June 30, 2021, Bystronic has successfully completed its transformation. FoamPartner contributed CHF 76.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and Mammut CHF 107.3 million in the first half-year 2021.
Net sales (preliminary and unaudited)
Total revenue (preliminary and unaudited)
For queries:
Investor Relations
Patrizia Meier
Media Relations
Michael Präger
About Bystronic
Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.
Bystronic's operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.
Disclaimer
This media release has been published in English and German. Should the German translation differ from the English original, the wording of the English version shall prevail.
This release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic's ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.
File: Strong order intake and sales development in 2021
