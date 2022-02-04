EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Strong order intake and sales development in 2021

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Bystronic AG: Strong order intake and sales development in 2021



Strong order intake and sales development in 2021

Bystronic increased its order intake by 51% thanks to its innovative product and service portfolio and favorable market dynamics

All regions contributed to the 17% sales growth

Due to challenges in the supply chains, Bystronic expects an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 70 million

Key figures (preliminary and unaudited) - continuing operations

CHF million 12M 2021 12M 2020 in % in % CER1 Order intake 1,175.5 777.4 51.2 51.3 Net sales 939.3 801.3 17.2 16.6 Total revenue2 1,009.0 791.0 27.6 27.0

at constant exchange ratesnet sales plus changes in inventories and own work capitalized

Zurich, February 4, 2022 - In the 2021 financial year Bystronic achieved strong growth, increasing order intake by 51.2% to CHF 1.2 billion and net sales by 17.2% to CHF 939.3 million. The EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions as well as the service business continued to develop favorably also in the second half of the year, while the momentum in China slowed down.

In the second half-year the situation on procurement markets deteriorated. This led to pandemic-related increases in supply chain costs, especially for components and shipping. Thanks to its strong regional presence, Bystronic was nevertheless able to successfully ensure deliveries and installations at the customers' premises. As part of reassessments, Bystronic also recognized provisions totaling CHF 6 million. For the full year, Bystronic expects an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 70 million.

Alex Waser, CEO of Bystronic, says: "Our order intake and sales development clearly demonstrate that our product and service portfolio is consistently aligned with the needs of our customers. With our focus on innovation and thanks to the investments in our service business, we are confident that we will continue to grow in 2022 and increase profitability as the global supply chain situation eases."

Bystronic will publish its full Annual Report on March 15, 2022.

Appendix

With the sale of FoamPartner as part of the Chemical Specialities business unit at the end of March 2021 and the Mammut business unit on June 30, 2021, Bystronic has successfully completed its transformation. FoamPartner contributed CHF 76.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and Mammut CHF 107.3 million in the first half-year 2021.

Net sales (preliminary and unaudited)

CHF million 12M 2021 12M 2020 Continuing operations Bystronic 939.3 801.3 Discontinued operations Chemical Specialities 76.3 263.9 Mammut 107.3 218.4 Total 1,122.9 1,283.5

Total revenue (preliminary and unaudited)

CHF million 12M 2021 12M 2020 Continuing operations Bystronic 1,009.0 791.0 Discontinued operations Chemical Specialities and Mammut 186.5 482.6 Total 1,195.5 1,273.6

About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronic's operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

