EQS-Adhoc: CALIDA GROUP receives binding offer for sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP

CALIDA GROUP receives binding offer for sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP



24-Dec-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST

CALIDA GROUP press release

Sursee (Switzerland), 24 December 2021

The CALIDA GROUP has received a binding offer from Jean-Pierre Millet and Inspiring Sport Capital for the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP, home of the MILLET and LAFUMA OUTDOOR brands. Jean-Pierre Millet is an investor and grandson of the MILLET founders. He is taking over the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP in partnership with Inspiring Sport Capital, a private equity firm specialising in sports investments, to return the group to the founding family. The transaction is subject to a works council consultation process in France.

A French pioneer in mountain sports equipment, the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a mainstay of the outdoor scene. In a demanding market environment, the CALIDA GROUP has consistently developed its outdoor business in recent years, leaving the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP well positioned for the future. In 2020, the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP generated CHF 78.2 million in sales and employed close to 750 staff.

The announced sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a major milestone in delivering on the ACCELERATE 2026 strategy. The focus of the CALIDA GROUP is on its core segments of underwear and lingerie with the established brands CALIDA and AUBADE and outdoor furniture with LAFUMA MOBILIER. In addition to organic growth for the three brands, the CALIDA GROUP also seeks to pursue strategic acquisitions to accelerate business growth. The intention is to use the proceeds from the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP primarily for acquisitions in the underwear and lingerie segment.

Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CALIDA GROUP, comments: "With this sale, we are executing on the announced strategy. We are also particularly delighted to be able to hand over the business to a member of the founding Millet family."

Jean-Pierre Millet about his offer for the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP: "I am pleased to become a major shareholder of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP in partnership with Inspiring Sport Capital on the 100th anniversary of the brand and close to 50 years after it left the family. Under the leadership of Romain Millet as CEO since 2020, we will work on further developing MILLET and LAFUMA, two iconic brands in the mountain and outdoor sector."

Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the CALIDA GROUP, says: "The disposal of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a further step towards focusing the CALIDA GROUP consistently on the core segments of underwear and lingerie and outdoor furniture. We will now be looking to strategic acquisitions to further grow our strong market position in the underwear and lingerie segment."

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2022. The parties have agreed to keep the terms of the sale confidential.

For further information, please contact:

Calida Holding AG

Sacha Gerber, CFO

investor.relations@calida.com



About the CALIDA GROUP

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA and AUBADE in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

About Jean-Pierre Millet

As a former manager with the Boston Consulting Group, Jean-Pierre Millet later founded The Carlyle Group Europe Buyouts which he led for 16 years. He is at present a founding Managing Partner of PrimeStone Capital, Chairman of Compagnie Nationale de Portefeuille and of Jetfly Aviation.

About INSPIRING SPORT CAPITAL

A Private Equity investment company based in Paris and London 100% dedicated to the sports industry, INSPIRING SPORT CAPITAL was founded in 2014 by Laurent Damiani and Lucien Boyer, two pioneering entrepreneurs in international sports business, who became hands-on investors. ISC brings together a strategic committee made up of leading economic and sporting players, as well as HNWI and Family Offices with a mid/long term horizon. Beyond financials, ISC provides specific support to managers through a unique expertise in sports marketing and the evolution of its business models.

ISC has already invested in the following areas: Gaming trough 52 ENTERTAINMENT (Funbridge, BBO, Virtual Regatta), Golf through PGC GROUP (Piguy Golf Challenge, Duchell BV, Range King BV, GolfSupport.co.uk), Sailing through CDK TECHNOLOGIES, and now Outdoor through MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP.