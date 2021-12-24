|
24.12.2021 09:00:23
EQS-Adhoc: CALIDA GROUP receives binding offer for sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Calida Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
CALIDA GROUP press release
CALIDA GROUP receives binding offer for sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
A French pioneer in mountain sports equipment, the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a mainstay of the outdoor scene. In a demanding market environment, the CALIDA GROUP has consistently developed its outdoor business in recent years, leaving the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP well positioned for the future. In 2020, the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP generated CHF 78.2 million in sales and employed close to 750 staff.
The announced sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a major milestone in delivering on the ACCELERATE 2026 strategy. The focus of the CALIDA GROUP is on its core segments of underwear and lingerie with the established brands CALIDA and AUBADE and outdoor furniture with LAFUMA MOBILIER. In addition to organic growth for the three brands, the CALIDA GROUP also seeks to pursue strategic acquisitions to accelerate business growth. The intention is to use the proceeds from the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP primarily for acquisitions in the underwear and lingerie segment.
Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CALIDA GROUP, comments: "With this sale, we are executing on the announced strategy. We are also particularly delighted to be able to hand over the business to a member of the founding Millet family."
Jean-Pierre Millet about his offer for the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP: "I am pleased to become a major shareholder of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP in partnership with Inspiring Sport Capital on the 100th anniversary of the brand and close to 50 years after it left the family. Under the leadership of Romain Millet as CEO since 2020, we will work on further developing MILLET and LAFUMA, two iconic brands in the mountain and outdoor sector."
Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the CALIDA GROUP, says: "The disposal of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a further step towards focusing the CALIDA GROUP consistently on the core segments of underwear and lingerie and outdoor furniture. We will now be looking to strategic acquisitions to further grow our strong market position in the underwear and lingerie segment."
Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2022. The parties have agreed to keep the terms of the sale confidential.
For further information, please contact:
About Jean-Pierre Millet
About INSPIRING SPORT CAPITAL
Additional features:
File: CALIDA Holding AG_Binding offer for sale of MMG
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CALIDA Holding AG
|Bahnstrasse
|6208 Oberkirch
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 925 45 25
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@calida.com
|Internet:
|www.calidagroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126639464
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1261952
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1261952 24-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!