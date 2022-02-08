|
EQS-Adhoc: CALIDA Holding AG: CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
EQS-Ad-hoc: Calida Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
CALIDA GROUP press release
CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2022.
The announced sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a major milestone in delivering on the ACCELERATE 2026 strategy. The intention is to use the proceeds from the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP primarily for acquisitions in the underwear and lingerie segment.
File: CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
End of ad hoc announcement
|CALIDA Holding AG
