EQS-Adhoc: CALIDA Holding AG: CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP

08.02.2022 07:00:17

EQS-Ad-hoc: Calida Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
08-Feb-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CALIDA GROUP press release
ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Sursee (Switzerland), 8 February 2022

CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP

Further to the offer received in December 2021, the CALIDA GROUP has received the final approval by the French works council and could therefore sign a binding agreement for the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP. MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP, home of the MILLET and LAFUMA OUTDOOR brands, will be taken over by Jean-Pierre Millet and Inspiring Sport Capital.

Jean-Pierre Millet is investor and grandson of the MILLET founder. He is taking over the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP in partnership with Inspiring Sport Capital, a private equity firm specializing in sports investments, to return the group to the founding family.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

The announced sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a major milestone in delivering on the ACCELERATE 2026 strategy. The intention is to use the proceeds from the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP primarily for acquisitions in the underwear and lingerie segment.

For further information, please contact:
Calida Holding AG
Sacha Gerber, CFO
investor.relations@calida.com


About the CALIDA GROUP
The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.


Additional features:
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: CALIDA Holding AG
Bahnstrasse
6208 Oberkirch
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 925 45 25
E-mail: investor.relations@calida.com
Internet: www.calidagroup.com
ISIN: CH0126639464
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1277662

 
