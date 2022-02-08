EQS-Adhoc: CALIDA Holding AG: CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP

EQS-Ad-hoc: Calida Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal

CALIDA Holding AG: CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP



08-Feb-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Sursee (Switzerland), 8 February 2022

Further to the offer received in December 2021, the CALIDA GROUP has received the final approval by the French works council and could therefore sign a binding agreement for the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP. MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP, home of the MILLET and LAFUMA OUTDOOR brands, will be taken over by Jean-Pierre Millet and Inspiring Sport Capital.



Jean-Pierre Millet is investor and grandson of the MILLET founder. He is taking over the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP in partnership with Inspiring Sport Capital, a private equity firm specializing in sports investments, to return the group to the founding family.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

The announced sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a major milestone in delivering on the ACCELERATE 2026 strategy. The intention is to use the proceeds from the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP primarily for acquisitions in the underwear and lingerie segment.

For further information, please contact:

Calida Holding AG

Sacha Gerber, CFO

investor.relations@calida.com



About the CALIDA GROUP

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.