31.10.2022 15:38:36
EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: 11 percent revenue growth in Q3 2022 but also higher expenses. New revised annual forecast with target corridors published.
EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
CANCOM SE: 11 percent revenue growth in Q3 2022 but also higher expenses. New revised annual forecast with target corridors published.
Munich, Germany, 31 October 2022 - In the third quarter of 2022, based on preliminary figures, the CANCOM Group achieved a growth in Group revenue of 10.7 percent to 329.6 million (prior year: 297.7 million) due to an increasing normalisation of business activity. Group gross profit increased to 109.0 million compared to the prior year (prior year: 102.9 million). Group EBITDA amounted to 28.9 million (prior year: 32.6 million) and Group EBITA to 15.1 million (prior year: 22.7 million) due to higher expenses in the third quarter.
For the nine-month period 2022 this means: At 925.1 million, the CANCOM Group's Group revenue was roughly on a par with the prior year (prior year: 932.8 million), while Group gross profit grew moderately to 321.0 million (prior year: 310.2 million). At 80.0 million, Group EBITDA is currently below the comparable value (prior year: 85.5 million), as is Group EBITA at 46.0 million (prior year: 58.2 million).
Against the background of the business results achieved in the period from January to September 2022, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE announces target corridors for the expected annual result 2022 of the CANCOM Group and at the same time changes the qualitative disclosures published so far:
The results for the IT Solutions and Cloud Solutions segments were not yet available at the time of publication of this release. However, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE will also adjust the forecast for the key financial figures in the segments to target corridors in line with the now new revised forecast for the Group's key financial figures. The target corridors for the segments will be announced together with the final business results for the third quarter.
The full interim announcement of the CANCOM Group for the third quarter of 2022 will be published on 10 November 2022 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.
Notifying Company:
Contact / Notifying person:
*Note on comparative key figures
Note on Alternative Performance Measures
31-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1475897
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1475897 31-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CANCOM SE
|24,88
|-0,16%
