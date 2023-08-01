EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: One-off effects burden EBITDA and EBITA in the second quarter, revenue and gross profit development positive; Executive Board lowers 2023 full-year guidance.

EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast

CANCOM SE: One-off effects burden EBITDA and EBITA in the second quarter, revenue and gross profit development positive; Executive Board lowers 2023 full-year guidance.



01-Aug-2023 / 15:55 CET/CEST

CANCOM SE: One-off effects burden EBITDA and EBITA in the second quarter, revenue and gross profit development positive; Executive Board lowers 2023 full-year guidance. Munich, Germany, 1 August 2023 - Based on the preliminary figures available today, the CANCOM Group achieved revenue growth of 10.2 percent to 329.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 (prior year: 298.8 million). At 128.3 million, gross profit was around 22.3 percent up on the prior year's figure of 104.9 million. EBITDA and EBITA in the second quarter were burdened by one-time special effects in the amount of 10.2 million. This includes severance payments and release costs of 5.9 million as part of the efficiency and profitability programme. Costs for prematurely terminated projects additionally burdened the EBITDA in the amount of 3.1 million as well as one-time M&A expenses in the amount of 1.2 million. Total EBITDA was 17.4 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to 24.7 million in the second quarter 2022, while EBITA was 5.4 million in the second quarter 2023 (prior year: 14.4 million). Organically, i.e. excluding the contribution from acquisitions in the past 12 months, the CANCOM Group recorded revenue of 281.7 million the second quarter (prior year: 298.9 million) with organic gross profit growth to 105.6 million (Q2 2022: 104.9 million). Organic EBITDA in the second quarter was 12.8 million (Q2 2022: 24.7 million) and organic EBITA was 2.1 million (Q2 2022: 14.4 million). Due to the measures taken as part of the efficiency and profitability programme and in view of the integration of K-Businesscom and the economic outlook in the second half of the year, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE is adjusting the forecast for the CANCOM Group. The Executive Board now expects the following development in the financial year 2023: CANCOM Group Updated forecast 2023 Revenue 1,520 to 1,580 million

(previously 1,630 to 1,700 million) Gross profit 560 to 610 million (

(previously 580 to 610 million) EBITDA 116 to 126 million (

(previously 131 to 141 million) EBITA 67 to 75 million

(previously 80 to 90 million) Based on the preliminary figures, the development for the first half of 2023 is as follows:

Group revenue: 647.0 million (previous year: 595.5 million); +8.6 percent (organic share: +/- 0 percent)

Group gross profit: 245.7 million (previous year: 212.0 million); +15.9 percent (organic share: +3.5 percent)

Group EBITDA: 41.6 million (previous year: 51.1 million); -18.6 percent (organic share: -30.5 percent)

Group EBITA: 18.9 million (previous year: 30.9 million); -38.8 percent (organic share: -53.7 percent) CANCOM Group's full half-year report for the first half of 2023 will be published on 10 August 2023 on the website www.cancom.com in the Investors section. Notifying company:

CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Straße 69, 80636 Munich, Germany

ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard) Contact / Notifying Person:

Florian Mangold, Specialist Investor Relations

+49 (0)89 54054 5511

florian.mangold@cancom.de Note on Alternative Performance Measures: The definitions of the alternative performance indicators gross profit, EBITDA and EBITA used in this notification are published in the CANCOM SE Annual Report 2022 on page 16.



About CANCOM

As a Hybrid IT Service Provider, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Groups range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 5,600 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. CANCOM generated revenue of around 1.3 billion in the financial year 2022. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the SDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

