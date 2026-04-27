CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
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27.04.2026 07:47:33
EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Termination of the 2025 share buyback programme, cancellation of treasury shares and capital reduction
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital reduction/Capital measures / Share buybacks
CANCOM SE: Termination of the 2025 share buyback programme, cancellation of treasury shares and capital reduction
Munich, Germany 27 April 2026 – The Executive Board of CANCOM SE resolved today, subject to the pending approval of the Supervisory Board, to terminate the current 2025 share buyback programme ahead of schedule. This is in connection with preparations for this year’s Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026, at which a new authorisation for the acquisition and use of treasury shares is also to be resolved. At the same time, the Executive Board has decided, also subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to cancel all 2,775,642 treasury shares acquired by the company and to reduce the share capital by the corresponding nominal amount of € 2,775,642.
CANCOM had acquired these treasury shares via the stock exchange as part of the 2025 share buyback programme during the period from 22 September 2025 up to and including 24 April 2026, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2025. The acquired treasury shares correspond to approximately 8,81 percent of the company’s current share capital. Following the implementation of the capital reduction through the cancellation of the treasury shares, the company’s share capital will amount to € 28,739,703 and will be divided into 28,739,703 no-par value shares, with each share representing a nominal value of € 1.00.
Notifying company:
Contact / Person making the announcement:
End of Inside Information
27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2314104
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2314104 27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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07:47
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07:47
|EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Termination of the 2025 share buyback programme, cancellation of treasury shares and capital reduction (EQS Group)
|
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Analysen zu CANCOM SE
|31.03.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.02.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.03.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.02.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.03.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.02.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.02.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.08.25
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.25
|CANCOM Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CANCOM SE
|24,40
|-0,20%
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