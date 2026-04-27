CANCOM Aktie

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WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105

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27.04.2026 07:47:33

EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Termination of the 2025 share buyback programme, cancellation of treasury shares and capital reduction

EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital reduction/Capital measures / Share buybacks
CANCOM SE: Termination of the 2025 share buyback programme, cancellation of treasury shares and capital reduction

27-Apr-2026 / 07:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE: Termination of the 2025 share buyback programme, cancellation of treasury shares and capital reduction

Munich, Germany 27 April 2026 – The Executive Board of CANCOM SE resolved today, subject to the pending approval of the Supervisory Board, to terminate the current 2025 share buyback programme ahead of schedule. This is in connection with preparations for this year’s Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026, at which a new authorisation for the acquisition and use of treasury shares is also to be resolved. At the same time, the Executive Board has decided, also subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to cancel all 2,775,642 treasury shares acquired by the company and to reduce the share capital by the corresponding nominal amount of € 2,775,642.

CANCOM had acquired these treasury shares via the stock exchange as part of the 2025 share buyback programme during the period from 22 September 2025 up to and including 24 April 2026, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2025. The acquired treasury shares correspond to approximately 8,81 percent of the company’s current share capital. Following the implementation of the capital reduction through the cancellation of the treasury shares, the company’s share capital will amount to € 28,739,703 and will be divided into 28,739,703 no-par value shares, with each share representing a nominal value of € 1.00.

 

Notifying company:
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Straße 69, 80636 Munich
ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Contact / Person making the announcement:
Lars Dannenberg, Vice President Investor Relations & Group Strategy
+49 (0)89 540545371
Lars.Dannenberg@cancom.de



End of Inside Information

27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2314104

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2314104  27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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