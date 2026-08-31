EQS-Adhoc: Cantourage Group SE: Cantourage Group SE Publishes Initial Guidance for Financial Year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Other

Cantourage Group SE: Cantourage Group SE Publishes Initial Guidance for Financial Year 2026



31-Aug-2026 / 08:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Management Board of Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) is issuing guidance for the current financial year 2026 for the first time.

Based on business performance to date and expectations for the remainder of the 2026 financial year, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue for the full year to be in a range of EUR 85 million to EUR 95 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of EUR 10 million to EUR 12 million.

Key drivers of the expected business performance in the 2026 financial year include, in particular, the increasing internationalisation of the business and the consistent focus of the German product portfolio on higher-margin segments.

In the United Kingdom and Poland, Cantourage expects the dynamic business development to continue, following a significant shift in the geographical revenue mix already seen in the first half of 2026. More than half of the Group’s revenue was generated outside Germany, compared with the previous year, when Germany still accounted for approximately 84% of Group revenue.

At the same time, Cantourage is continuing to selectively reduce lower-margin trading activities in the German market and focus on higher-margin premium products, proprietary brands and new product formats. The resulting change in the geographical and product revenue mix is expected to contribute to sustainably higher earnings quality over the remainder of the year and forms a key basis for the guidance for the 2026 financial year.

The regulatory changes currently foreseeable in the German market have been taken into account in the guidance. Based on the information currently available, the Management Board expects these changes to have only a limited impact on Cantourage’s business performance in the 2026 financial year.

The guidance is based on current market conditions and the prevailing business environment as well as the Management Board’s current expectations. The guidance is based on consolidated financial reporting in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB).

Explanation of the Alternative Performance Measure “Adjusted EBITDA”

For the first time, the Company is using adjusted EBITDA as an alternative performance measure (“APM”), which is not defined under the accounting standards applicable to the Company.

The Management Board uses adjusted EBITDA as an additional metric for assessing operating profitability. In particular, it is intended to improve the comparability of operating earnings performance across different reporting periods and with the peer group.

Adjusted EBITDA is derived in particular from EBITDA by adjusting for defined special effects, such as restructuring and reorganisation expenses, transaction and M&A-related expenses, other specifically defined adjustment items, and corresponding exceptional or adjustment-relevant income.

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis preparations and cannabis-based pharmaceuticals. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to access the growing European medical cannabis market faster, more easily and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In doing so, Cantourage consistently ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards.

The Company offers pharmaceutical-grade products across all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 – DE000A3DSV01 (ISIN).