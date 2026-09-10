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WKN DE: A3DSV0 / ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

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10.09.2026 12:32:53

EQS-Adhoc: Cantourage Group SE: Early Departure of the Chairman of the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Other
Cantourage Group SE: Early Departure of the Chairman of the Management Board

10-Sep-2026 / 12:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Management Board of Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), Mr Philip Schetter, today informed the Supervisory Board of his wish to step down from the Management Board of the Company for personal reasons prior to the scheduled end of his current term of office.

The Supervisory Board has acknowledged and agreed to his request and will promptly initiate a structured search for a successor. Mr Schetter will continue to fully perform his duties as Chairman of the Management Board until a successor has been appointed and will provide the best possible support to ensure a smooth handover of his responsibilities. In the view of the Supervisory Board, the forthcoming change at the helm of the Company paves the way for an orderly transition into a new phase of the Company’s development.



End of Inside Information

10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cantourage Group SE
Feurigstraße 54
10827 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@cantourage.com
Internet: https://www.cantourage.com/
ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
WKN: A3DSV0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912003NCTLO6YHA9V48
EQS News ID: 2397404

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2397404  10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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