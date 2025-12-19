EQS-Adhoc: Cantourage Group SE expects EBITDA for 2025 to exceed current market expectations based on preliminary figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cantourage Group SE expects EBITDA for 2025 to exceed current market expectations based on preliminary figures



Berlin, 19 December 2025 – Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), based on an analysis of preliminary, unaudited consolidated financial figures and corresponding current projections, has determined that operating earnings (EBITDA) for the period from January to November 2025 amount to approximately EUR 5.5 million. Current market expectations (consensus of the two analyst firms covering the Company) for the full 2025 financial year stand at EUR 4.8 million EBITDA.

According to the Management Board’s current assessment, EBITDA for the full 2025 financial year is expected to be in a range of EUR 5.5 million to EUR 6.5 million, thereby exceeding current market expectations.

Cantourage Group SE will publish the final and audited figures for the 2025 financial year as scheduled as part of its regular financial reporting.