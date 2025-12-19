Cantourage Aktie

WKN DE: A3DSV0 / ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

19.12.2025 14:39:54

EQS-Adhoc: Cantourage Group SE expects EBITDA for 2025 to exceed current market expectations based on preliminary figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cantourage Group SE expects EBITDA for 2025 to exceed current market expectations based on preliminary figures

19-Dec-2025 / 14:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 19 December 2025 – Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), based on an analysis of preliminary, unaudited consolidated financial figures and corresponding current projections, has determined that operating earnings (EBITDA) for the period from January to November 2025 amount to approximately EUR 5.5 million. Current market expectations (consensus of the two analyst firms covering the Company) for the full 2025 financial year stand at EUR 4.8 million EBITDA.

According to the Management Board’s current assessment, EBITDA for the full 2025 financial year is expected to be in a range of EUR 5.5 million to EUR 6.5 million, thereby exceeding current market expectations.

Cantourage Group SE will publish the final and audited figures for the 2025 financial year as scheduled as part of its regular financial reporting.



End of Inside Information

19-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cantourage Group SE
Feurigstraße 54
10827 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@cantourage.com
Internet: https://www.cantourage.com/
ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
WKN: A3DSV0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2249332

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2249332  19-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

