EQS-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Termination of Maximilian Foerst’s Executive Board mandate as of 31 December 2025 and interim assumption of the CEO role by Andreas Pecher as of 1 January 2026

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Termination of Maximilian Foerst’s Executive Board mandate as of 31 December 2025 and interim assumption of the CEO role by Andreas Pecher as of 1 January 2026



Termination of Maximilian Foerst’s Executive Board mandate as of 31 December 2025 and interim assumption of the CEO role by Andreas Pecher as of 1 January 2026 –

interim assumption of the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board by Peter Kameritsch

Jena, 8 December 2025

The Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) and Maximilian Foerst have mutually agreed to terminate Maximilian Foerst’s Executive Board mandate as of 31 December 2025.



The reason for this decision is a violation, acknowledged by Maximilian Foerst, of the ZEISS Group’s internal Code of Conduct in connection with a conflict of interest involving interactions with an individual within the ZEISS internal working environment, which dates back several years. The case is not related to the business activities of ZEISS Group or to the business of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.



The Supervisory Board is working at full speed to identify a successor. On an interim basis, Andreas Pecher, currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG, will assume the role of CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG as of 1 January 2026. He will resign from his Supervisory Board mandate beforehand. The Supervisory Board will be chaired on an interim basis by Peter Kameritsch.



Accordingly, as of 1 January 2026, the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG will consist of Andreas Pecher (Chief Executive Officer, ad interim) and Justus Felix Wehmer (Chief Financial Officer).



The successfully initiated strategic realignment under Maximilian Foerst will continue at an unchanged pace.

