EQS-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Information on the ongoing public takeover process – uncertainty regarding FDI clearance in Austria

EQS-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer

CECONOMY AG: Information on the ongoing public takeover process – uncertainty regarding FDI clearance in Austria



27-March-2026 / 20:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Düsseldorf, 27.03.2026 – CECONOMY AG (ISIN: DE0007257503 / DE000A40ZVV0) ("CECONOMY") confirms rumors regarding existing uncertainty with respect to the timely receipt of the foreign direct investment (FDI) clearance in Austria.

On 30 July 2025, CECONOMY and JD.com entered into an investment agreement in connection with the potential public takeover of CECONOMY by JD.com. On 1 September 2025, JD.com published the offer document pursuant to which JD.com made a voluntary public takeover offer to CECONOMY's shareholders for all bearer ordinary shares of CECONOMY in accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) ("Transaction").

The merger control clearances required under the offer document in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Türkiye, as well as the FDI clearances in Italy and France, have already been obtained. With regard to the further required FDI clearances in Germany and Spain, CECONOMY expects these to be granted in near term. However, with respect to the FDI clearance in Austria, it is currently uncertain whether and, if so, when such clearance will be granted.

CECONOMY and JD.com remain in close dialogue with the Austrian Federal Ministry of Economy, Energy and Tourism (Österreichisches Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft, Energie und Tourismus) in order to satisfy the conditions for obtaining the clearance and to facilitate the successful completion of the Transaction.



End of Inside Information

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