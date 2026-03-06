Ceconomy St. Aktie
WKN: 725750 / ISIN: DE0007257503
|
06.03.2026 08:06:13
EQS-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Resignation of the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner during the course the year 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Düsseldorf, 6 March 2026 – The Chief Executive Officer of CECONOMY AG (ISIN: DE0007257503, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: CEC, the “Company”), Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, has informed the Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board, Mr Christoph Vilanek, also in his capacity as Chairman of the Supervisory Board’s Presidential Committee, that for personal reasons he wishes to step down from his office as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in the course of 2026.
The Company’s Supervisory Board will address Dr Kai-Ulrich Deissner’s request and the succession for the office of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer at its meeting on 12 March 2026.
End of Inside Information
06-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7222
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|fabienne.caron@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2286856
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2286856 06-March-2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!