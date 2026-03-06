Ceconomy St. Aktie

Ceconomy St. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 725750 / ISIN: DE0007257503

<
06.03.2026 08:06:13

EQS-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Resignation of the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner during the course the year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
CECONOMY AG: Resignation of the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner during the course the year 2026

06-March-2026 / 08:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 6 March 2026 – The Chief Executive Officer of CECONOMY AG (ISIN: DE0007257503, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: CEC, the “Company”), Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, has informed the Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board, Mr Christoph Vilanek, also in his capacity as Chairman of the Supervisory Board’s Presidential Committee, that for personal reasons he wishes to step down from his office as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in the course of 2026.

The Company’s Supervisory Board will address Dr Kai-Ulrich Deissner’s request and the succession for the office of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer at its meeting on 12 March 2026.


End of Inside Information

06-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7222
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: fabienne.caron@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2286856

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2286856  06-March-2026 CET/CEST

