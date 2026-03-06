EQS-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Resignation of the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner during the course the year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

CECONOMY AG: Resignation of the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner during the course the year 2026



Düsseldorf, 6 March 2026 – The Chief Executive Officer of CECONOMY AG (ISIN: DE0007257503, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: CEC, the “Company”), Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, has informed the Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board, Mr Christoph Vilanek, also in his capacity as Chairman of the Supervisory Board’s Presidential Committee, that for personal reasons he wishes to step down from his office as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in the course of 2026.



The Company’s Supervisory Board will address Dr Kai-Ulrich Deissner’s request and the succession for the office of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer at its meeting on 12 March 2026.



