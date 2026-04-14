CENIT Aktie
WKN: 540710 / ISIN: DE0005407100
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14.04.2026 20:29:54
EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Stuttgart, April 14, 2026 – Mr. Peter Schneck, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CENIT AG, has stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Management Board of CENIT AG by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective as of the end of April 30, 2026. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Peter Schneck for his successful tenure and his significant contribution to the development and international positioning of the CENIT Group and wishes him all the best for the future.
The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG has appointed Mr. Martin Thiel (Dipl.-Ing.), previously Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the CENIT Group, as a member of the Management Board and CEO, effective May 1, 2026. He has extensive and in-depth knowledge of the company and has played a decisive role in shaping CENIT’s business development in various management positions. In his previous role as COO of the CENIT Group, Martin Thiel most recently, in close cooperation with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dr. Johannes Fues, initiated the transformation as well as the strategic and operational realignment of the CENIT Group. The Supervisory Board is convinced that with Martin Thiel on the Management Board, continuity in content for customers, employees, and partners will be ensured. At the same time, the clear focus on operational excellence and profitability will further strengthen the sustainable earnings development of the CENIT Group.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320
E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de
End of Inside Information
14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2308384
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2308384 14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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