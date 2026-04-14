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WKN: 540710 / ISIN: DE0005407100

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14.04.2026 20:29:54

EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG

14-Apr-2026 / 20:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, April 14, 2026 – Mr. Peter Schneck, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CENIT AG, has stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Management Board of CENIT AG by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective as of the end of April 30, 2026. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Peter Schneck for his successful tenure and his significant contribution to the development and international positioning of the CENIT Group and wishes him all the best for the future.

The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG has appointed Mr. Martin Thiel (Dipl.-Ing.), previously Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the CENIT Group, as a member of the Management Board and CEO, effective May 1, 2026. He has extensive and in-depth knowledge of the company and has played a decisive role in shaping CENIT’s business development in various management positions. In his previous role as COO of the CENIT Group, Martin Thiel most recently, in close cooperation with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dr. Johannes Fues, initiated the transformation as well as the strategic and operational realignment of the CENIT Group. The Supervisory Board is convinced that with Martin Thiel on the Management Board, continuity in content for customers, employees, and partners will be ensured. At the same time, the clear focus on operational excellence and profitability will further strengthen the sustainable earnings development of the CENIT Group.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320
E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de


End of Inside Information

14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2308384

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2308384  14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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