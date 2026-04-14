EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG



14-Apr-2026 / 20:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, April 14, 2026 – Mr. Peter Schneck, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CENIT AG, has stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Management Board of CENIT AG by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective as of the end of April 30, 2026. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Peter Schneck for his successful tenure and his significant contribution to the development and international positioning of the CENIT Group and wishes him all the best for the future.

The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG has appointed Mr. Martin Thiel (Dipl.-Ing.), previously Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the CENIT Group, as a member of the Management Board and CEO, effective May 1, 2026. He has extensive and in-depth knowledge of the company and has played a decisive role in shaping CENIT’s business development in various management positions. In his previous role as COO of the CENIT Group, Martin Thiel most recently, in close cooperation with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dr. Johannes Fues, initiated the transformation as well as the strategic and operational realignment of the CENIT Group. The Supervisory Board is convinced that with Martin Thiel on the Management Board, continuity in content for customers, employees, and partners will be ensured. At the same time, the clear focus on operational excellence and profitability will further strengthen the sustainable earnings development of the CENIT Group.

Contact:Investor RelationsTanja MarinovicTelefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de