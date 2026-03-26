EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG decides to switch from the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) to the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Other

CENIT AG decides to switch from the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) to the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



26-March-2026 / 15:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, March 26, 2026 – Today, the Management Board of CENIT AG (ISIN DE0005407100) resolved to initiate the transfer of the company’s stock market listing from the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to file the required applications.

The purpose of the segment change is to reduce the regulatory and administrative obligations associated with a Prime Standard listing while maintaining the company’s capital market presence on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Scale is a segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) designed specifically for growth companies as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Management Board intends to apply for the revocation of the admission of the company’s shares to trading on the Regulated Market and, in parallel, to arrange for their inclusion in the Scale segment, subject to the fulfillment of all applicable requirements. Provided these conditions are met, the company expects to complete the segment change during the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Based on recent legislative changes under the “Standortförderungsgesetz”, which came into force in large part on February 10, 2026, this transfer from the Regulated Market to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange may be carried out without the need for a corresponding delisting offer.

The company will inform the capital markets of the further progress of the process in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Contact:CENIT AGInvestor RelationsTanja MarinovicIndustriestrasse 52-54D-70565 StuttgartPhone: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.com