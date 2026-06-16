EQS-Adhoc: CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board



16-Jun-2026 / 13:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board

Frankfurt am Main, June 16, 2026 – The Supervisory Board today approved the mutually agreed departure of the CEO of Northern Data AG (ISIN DE000A0SMU87, WKN A0SMU8), Aroosh Thillainathan. Mr. Thillainathan will step down from his position on the Management Board with effect from the close of business June 17, 2026.

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de