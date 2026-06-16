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WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

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16.06.2026 13:13:04

EQS-Adhoc: CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board

16-Jun-2026 / 13:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board

Frankfurt am Main, June 16, 2026 – The Supervisory Board today approved the mutually agreed departure of the CEO of Northern Data AG (ISIN DE000A0SMU87, WKN A0SMU8), Aroosh Thillainathan. Mr. Thillainathan will step down from his position on the Management Board with effect from the close of business June 17, 2026.

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de



End of Inside Information

16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2347216

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2347216  16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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