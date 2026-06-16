Northern Data Aktie
WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
|
16.06.2026 13:13:04
EQS-Adhoc: CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board
Frankfurt am Main, June 16, 2026 – The Supervisory Board today approved the mutually agreed departure of the CEO of Northern Data AG (ISIN DE000A0SMU87, WKN A0SMU8), Aroosh Thillainathan. Mr. Thillainathan will step down from his position on the Management Board with effect from the close of business June 17, 2026.
Investor Relations:
Jose Cano
End of Inside Information
16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2347216
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2347216 16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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