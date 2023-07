EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: New executive bodies

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Personnel

21-Jul-2023 / 13:42 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, 21 July 2023: CERDIOS SE (ISIN: DE000A3DQFR5) announces that at yesterday's Annual General Meeting the company's management has been reorganized. The shareholders elected Milena Guentcheva, Milen Minchev and Desislava Krasteva as new members of the company's Administratibe Board. Subsequently, at the first meeting of the Administrative Board, Milena Guentcheva was elected as Chairman and Milen Minchev as Deputy Chairman. The Administrative Board also appointed Desislava Krasetva as the new Managing Director of CERDIOS SE.



The members of the previous Administrative Board and the previous Managing Director of CERDIOS SE have resigned from their positions at the end of yesterday's Annual General Meeting.



Contact:

CERDIOS SE

E-mail: info@cerdios.de



