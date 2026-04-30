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WKN DE: A40G3Q / ISIN: LI1358444548

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30.04.2026 15:45:54

EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Postponement of publication of audited financial statements 2025 due to continuing ongoing annual audit

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
CERDIOS SE: Postponement of publication of audited financial statements 2025 due to continuing ongoing annual audit

30-Apr-2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CERDIOS SE: Postponement of publication of audited financial statements 2025 due to continuing ongoing annual audit

Vaduz, April 30, 2026 – CERDIOS SE announces that the audit procedures for the 2025 annual financial statements have not yet been fully completed. The reason for this is the need to resolve, for the first time, outstanding legal issues related to the listing of a Liechtenstein-based company on the regulated market in Germany.

From today's perspective, the company expects the audited annual financial statements for 2025 to be published by June 30, 2026 at the latest.

Further information:
CERDIOS SE
Investor Relations
info@cerdios.li

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CERDIOS SE
Neugasse 17
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
E-mail: info@cerdios.li
Internet: www.cerdios.li
ISIN: LI1358444548
WKN: A40G3Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 2319402

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2319402  30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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