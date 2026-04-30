CERDIOS Aktie
WKN DE: A40G3Q / ISIN: LI1358444548
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30.04.2026 15:45:54
EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Postponement of publication of audited financial statements 2025 due to continuing ongoing annual audit
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
CERDIOS SE: Postponement of publication of audited financial statements 2025 due to continuing ongoing annual audit
Vaduz, April 30, 2026 – CERDIOS SE announces that the audit procedures for the 2025 annual financial statements have not yet been fully completed. The reason for this is the need to resolve, for the first time, outstanding legal issues related to the listing of a Liechtenstein-based company on the regulated market in Germany.
From today's perspective, the company expects the audited annual financial statements for 2025 to be published by June 30, 2026 at the latest.
Further information:
End of Inside Information
30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CERDIOS SE
|Neugasse 17
|9490 Vaduz
|Liechtenstein
|E-mail:
|info@cerdios.li
|Internet:
|www.cerdios.li
|ISIN:
|LI1358444548
|WKN:
|A40G3Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2319402
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2319402 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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